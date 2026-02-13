Venue for Tyson Fury’s comeback confirmed as Briton fights in familiar surroundings
The former world heavyweight champion will emerge from his fifth career retirement in April, as he takes on Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov
The venue for Tyson Fury’s latest comeback has been confirmed, as the former world heavyweight champion prepares to emerge from retirement for the fifth time.
On 11 April, Fury will take on Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov, in the Briton’s first fight since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.
And Fury, 37, will be in familiar surroundings when he boxes Makhmudov, 36, as the pair clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The 62,000-capacity London venue was the scene of Fury’s successful title defence against Derek Chisora on a cold night in December 2022, and it previously hosted Anthony Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk.
Since Fury’s win over Chisora, the stadium has hosted Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr’s pair of bouts in 2025, when the British rivals traded wins in north London.
A press conference for Fury (34-2-1, 24 knockouts) vs Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, and tickets for the fight will go on sale on Tuesday via Ticketmaster.
The contest will be Fury’s first fight on home soil since his clash with Chisora – which was his third bout with his fellow Briton – after the “Gypsy King” went on to have the “final” three bouts of his career in Saudi Arabia.
In 2023, Fury survived a shock knockdown to outpoint ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, where his two fights with Usyk also played out.
Those meetings with the unbeaten Ukrainian, 38, marked the first two defeats of Fury’s career, and the first contest between them saw undisputed status elude Fury – as Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.
Makhmudov, meanwhile, will enter April’s fight on the back of a points win over Dave Allen in October. The Russian is 3-2 in his last five fights but had never lost prior to a 2023 stoppage by Agit Kabayel.
