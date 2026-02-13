Venue for Tyson Fury’s comeback confirmed as Briton fights in familiar surroundings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The venue for Tyson Fury’s latest comeback has been confirmed, as the former world heavyweight champion prepares to emerge from retirement for the fifth time.

On 11 April, Fury will take on Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov, in the Briton’s first fight since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

And Fury, 37, will be in familiar surroundings when he boxes Makhmudov, 36, as the pair clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 62,000-capacity London venue was the scene of Fury’s successful title defence against Derek Chisora on a cold night in December 2022, and it previously hosted Anthony Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk.

Since Fury’s win over Chisora, the stadium has hosted Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr’s pair of bouts in 2025, when the British rivals traded wins in north London.

A press conference for Fury (34-2-1, 24 knockouts) vs Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, and tickets for the fight will go on sale on Tuesday via Ticketmaster.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury (right) during his win over Derek Chisora in Tottenham ( EPA )

The contest will be Fury’s first fight on home soil since his clash with Chisora – which was his third bout with his fellow Briton – after the “Gypsy King” went on to have the “final” three bouts of his career in Saudi Arabia.

In 2023, Fury survived a shock knockdown to outpoint ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, where his two fights with Usyk also played out.

open image in gallery Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) outpointed Dave Allen last time out ( Getty Images )

Those meetings with the unbeaten Ukrainian, 38, marked the first two defeats of Fury’s career, and the first contest between them saw undisputed status elude Fury – as Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Makhmudov, meanwhile, will enter April’s fight on the back of a points win over Dave Allen in October. The Russian is 3-2 in his last five fights but had never lost prior to a 2023 stoppage by Agit Kabayel.