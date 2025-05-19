‘Incoming’: Tyson Fury in ‘business meeting’ as return rumours gather pace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has teased fans by revealing a “business meeting” is “incoming”, as rumours around his return to the ring gather pace.

In January, Fury announced his latest retirement from boxing, following his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten Ukrainian handed Fury his first professional loss in May, before outpointing him again in December.

The initial result crowned Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while the southpaw retained the unified belts in their rematch. Fury, 36, disputed the result of each fight, both of which took place in Saudi Arabia, and claimed he would not carry on in the sport.

However, he is seemingly poised to reverse the latest in a long line of retirements, as reported by Steve Bunce in The Independent last week.

“Business meeting today, dad,” Fury said on Monday (19 May), filming himself and his father John Fury on the move. “En route. Incoming, incoming.” John added: “Aye, big business.”

It is as yet unclear who the former champion would face in a comeback fight. The Briton has long been linked to compatriot Anthony Joshua, but the latter is due to undergo elbow surgery, which will rule him out of action until October or later.

Still, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn continues to urge Fury to accept a bout with “AJ”. He told Sky Sports last week: “I feel like Tyson Fury’s a bit of a tease really, isn’t he? [...] Why are you doing this to us? What are you doing? Are you just deliberately playing with our minds, or are you coming back? Just let us know either way. Put us out of our misery.

“Look, AJ’s got to have a little keyhole surgery on his elbow. He’ll be back post-September. It’s there, isn’t it? Let’s just make it happen [...] I just feel like it’s time. This is the moment. We’re reliant upon Tyson Fury.

“We’re ready to go, but obviously he’s got to be comfortable. He’s got to be up for it. He’s a competitive so-and-so, and I just know in his mind, he’ll want to dance with Anthony Joshua. So, dust those shoes off and let's make it happen. Honestly, one phone call [is all it would take].

Tyson Fury (right) during his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk ( Getty Images )

“Previously, one had a belt, one was the challenger. [Before that], one was unified, me and Frank Warren never spoke, me and Tyson Fury didn’t get on. That ship’s sailed now. It really is one phone call, just to say: ‘Here are the terms. You’re both not champions at the moment, but you’re both huge stars. Let’s just get on with it and make it happen.’”

Joshua, 35, last fought in September, suffering a fifth-round knockout by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. With that result, Joshua failed to win the IBF title, which he previously held and which Usyk gave up between his two bouts with Fury.

Usyk, 38, is due to fight Dubois at Wembley in July, two years after stopping the Briton. In their first contest, Usyk climbed off the canvas after a controversial low blow, which some observers felt was a legal body shot. When they clash again, the undisputed heavyweight titles will be on the line.