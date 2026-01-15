Tyson Fury warned Daniel Dubois would wreck comeback with ‘phenomenal’ power

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has been warned against fighting Daniel Dubois, being told that a potential comeback bout against his fellow Brit would end badly for him due to Dubois’s “phenomenal” power.

Fury looks set to return to the ring in 2026, with a possible tune-up fight in April before a summer showdown against one of the big guns in the heavyweight division.

The 37-year-old – who hasn’t fought since suffering back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 – has been seen training in Thailand over the past few weeks alongside fellow heavyweight Kevin Lerena.

Dubois’s most recent fight was also a defeat to Usyk last July, as he was knocked out in the fifth round to lose his IBF world heavyweight title, ending a streak of victories over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.

The 28-year-old Londoner now has a new trainer in the form of Tony Sims, who has previously worked with the likes of Joshua, Conor Benn, John Ryder and Ricky Burns, and Sims has warned Fury that Dubois is a serious threat to him.

Sims told Sky Sports: “I think Daniel can beat anybody. His power is phenomenal. We all know that. In the heavyweight scene, anyone can beat anyone.

“Daniel is capable of beating Tyson Fury or anyone he goes against. It’s going to be an interesting year this year to see who fights who.”

open image in gallery Tyson Fury has been warned that Daniel Dubois still poses a big threat despite his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk ( Getty Images )

It seems unlikely that Fury will face Dubois in his first fight back, with Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov – who now fights out of Canada – being mooted as a potential opponent.

Makhmudov was put to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren as an opponent who makes sense for the “Gypsy King”, and Warren told Box Nation: “I agree with that. [Tyson] is a very intelligent guy. He knows what he wants to do and how to get there.

“Of course there’s a discussion over opponents and so forth, but he’s not stupid […] We may do that [Makhmudov fight].”

Makhmudov, 36, last fought in October, outpointing Dave Allen in Sheffield. With that, the Russian secured a second straight win since suffering the second loss of his professional career.

open image in gallery Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) defeated Dave Allen in his last fight ( Getty Images )

And trainer Gary Logan feels Makhmudov is the perfect choice for Fury’s return, telling Sky Sports: “I would go with Makhmudov. Makhmudov is good. He had a really good performance in the last fight against Dave Allen.

“He’s hittable but he doesn’t hide. We’re going to see how much that fight [against Allen] has taken out of him. If you needed a style for Fury to look good against, against a guy that he doesn’t really have to look for, who carries a punch, who carries a sense of danger, then Makhmudov is the guy.

“I think that’s a good fight. Fury is so good that you could match him with the kid down the road on the market stall and people would still go and watch him fight.

“Tyson Fury is box office. It’s great to have him back and these fights are going to get made. I think Makhmudov suits him, won’t have to go looking for him. I think it’ll be an entertaining fight.”