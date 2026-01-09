Tyson Fury hits back at ‘chubby’ accusations after return to training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has played down suggestions that he looks out of shape as he prepares for his latest boxing comeback.

Fury announced last week that he is ending his retirement – the latest in a long line of them – to return to the ring in 2026, and he has already begun training.

However, the former two-time world heavyweight champion has drawn some criticism from fans, who have pointed out that Fury might wish to lose some weight before he fights professionally again.

Now, Fury has taken to social media to address those suggestions, with the Briton saying in a video: “Read a few comments, I’m looking a bit ‘hench, chubby, fat’... Well, welcome to my world. Never been any different.

“Beat everybody with a fat belly, never been any different. Never made any odds before, why should it make any odds today?

“I’m weighing about 20st at the moment, probably get down to around under 19st, maybe, for the comeback. Nice and loose and fast.

“Really looking forward to it. Been away for a while, but I’m back now. Had a year out, and if I box in the first quarter, it could be up to 16 months out the ring.

“That’s a long time for a man 37 years old, 38 this year. Let’s see if I still got it!”

open image in gallery Tyson Fury training in December ahead of a planned 2026 comeback ( @tyson fury/Instagram )

Fury has not fought since December 2024, when he suffered a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian outpointed Fury twice in eight months, handing the “Gypsy King” the first two defeats of his pro career.

Fury contested both results, with the first loss a split decision and the second a unanimous decision. He weighed in at 20.1st, while clothed, for the rematch.

Fury has expressed a desire for a trilogy bout with Usyk, who remains unbeaten and holds the unified heavyweight titles at the moment. However, Fury has acknowledged WBO champion Fabio Wardley as a potential next opponent, while Frank Warren – who promotes Fury and Wardley – also named Arslanbek Makhmudov as a sensible option.

It was previously thought that Fury could compete this spring and then face compatriot Anthony Joshua later in the year, but those plans are up in the air after “AJ” was involved in a car crash in December.

open image in gallery Fury during his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 ( Nick Potts/PA )

Ten days after knocking out YouTube star Jake Paul and calling out Fury, Joshua suffered minor injuries in the accident in Nigeria, in which two of his friends died – team members Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said this week: “Since the incident, the accident, I’ve had people phone: ‘What’s the update?’ The reality is, this is not a time for updates.

“This is not a time for careers, this is a time for faith and prayer and healing for Anthony. Physically, spiritually, emotionally, you’ve got to give him time.

“We’re not interested in the future right now, we’re interested in Anthony and his wellbeing, and obviously the wellbeing – as much as possible – of the friends and family affected by this tragic incident.

“I know we’ve got an event this week and media, [but] there’s no comment from us on anything regarding Anthony. Give him his time to heal, and as I said: just absolute prayers with Sina and Latz’s friends and family on the tragic loss of two brilliant men.”