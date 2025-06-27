Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr betting tips, best bets & odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Betting Tips

The fight to go the distance - 8/13 William Hill

Paul to win by decision or technical decision - 5/6 BetVictor

Jake Paul is back in the boxing ring this weekend for the first time since he beat the 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024.

He was handed the victory by unanimous decision against Tyson, and on Saturday night he fights another former world champion in ex-WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Anaheim.

The 39-year-old held the title for a year and a half from 2011 when he beat John Duddy. He defended his title five times before losing to Sergio Martinez in 2012.

His last fight took place in July 2024, when he fought on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight, facing former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, winning by a unanimous decision to set up this fight.

Despite being a former world champion and possessing vastly more in-ring experience than Paul, Chavez Jr is a big underdog on betting sites to chalk up the 55th win of his career.

Paul vs Chavez Jr Betting Preview: A Long Night in Store

Outcome Best Odds Betting Site Jake Paul 2/11 Betway Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 5/1 BetVictor Draw 22/1 Unibet

Paul, who has made a name for himself outside of the ring as an influencer and actor, has won 11 of his 12 fights, with his only defeat coming against Tommy Fury.

Fury won the February 2023 bout via a split decision, despite being knocked down in the eighth round, but Paul has bounced back well, winning his next five fights.

Boxing betting sites are strongly siding with Paul to come out on top once more in a bout that fans will be hoping offers a bit more entertainment than the fight with Tyson.

The 28-year-old is still struggling to be taken seriously as a boxer, with the bulk of his fights taking place against mixed martial artists or former pro boxers, many of whom were certainly not in their prime. But, a victory on Saturday may change the narrative.

Chavez Jr certainly has the experience to win, with just six defeats from his 62 fights, and they only have one shared opponent, Anderson Silva, who beat Chavez but lost to Paul, taking both the distance.

Paul vs Chavez Jr prediction 1: The fight to go the distance - 8/13 William Hill

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Best Bets: Paul to edge it

Both fighters have plenty of previous experience when it comes to going the distance, with four of Paul’s last six fights being decided by the judges, while Chavez Jr has gone the distance in his last three bouts.

If the Mexican is to get the win, then surely he has to get in there early, after all, his opponent is 11 years his junior. If the fight goes the full 10-rounds, it’s hard to see him being able to keep up with the man that both Oscar De La Hoya and Tony Bellew are tipping to win.

Paul is just shy of odds-on in the boxing odds to win via decision, giving bettors a more appealing option than backing him at 2/11 in the to win market on betting apps.

Paul vs Chavez Jr prediction 2: Paul to win by decision or technical decision - 5/6 BetVictor

