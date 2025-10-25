Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Parker vs Wardley live: Start time, undercard and fight updates from heavyweight title clash tonight

Joseph Parker defends the WBO interim heavyweight title against Britain’s Fabio Wardley, with a shot at undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk on the line

Jack Rathborn
at the O2 Arena
,Jack Tanner
Saturday 25 October 2025 12:09 EDT
Comments
Joseph Parker talks to The Independent ahead of Fabio Wardley fight

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will square off in a fight important to the heavyweight landscape tonight, with Parker’s interim world title up for grabs – and potentially a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

In the main event at London’s O2 Arena, Parker defends his WBO interim belt against Wardley in a risky match-up. The New Zealander was ordered to challenge undisputed champion Usyk next, but the Ukrainian was sidelined by an injury, leaving Parker with a choice.

And the Kiwi, 33, has decided to box again rather than wait. He takes on Ipswich’s Wardley in enemy territory – although Parker should also have some support in the English capital, given his reputation as one boxing’s nicest personalities.

Last time out, Parker stopped Martin Bakole in two rounds in February, having accepted the fight on two days’ notice after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Meanwhile, Wardley’s last outing was a June bout with Justis Huni at the Ipswich Town FC stadium. And it was a dramatic night, with Wardley, 30, trailing on the scorecards when he pulled off a one-shot knockout in the late rounds.

Follow live updates and results from Parker vs Wardley and the undercard, below.

Recommended

Parker vs Wardley prelims - first results

Preliminary fights are flying by at the O2, with unbeaten prospects getting more rounds under their belts.

Super lightweight Anton Esson improved to 5-0 with a points victory over journeyman Jordan Ellison (now 15-59-5, 1 KO).

However, the Gloucester native will be annoyed that he did not add to his impressive three stoppages early on in his career.

Anton Esson during his points victory over Jordan Ellison at the O2 Arena, London, on the undercard of Joseph Parker's WBO interim heavyweight title bout with Fabio Wardley
Anton Esson during his points victory over Jordan Ellison at the O2 Arena, London, on the undercard of Joseph Parker's WBO interim heavyweight title bout with Fabio Wardley (Queensberry/Leigh Dawney)
Jack Tanner25 October 2025 17:09

Parker vs Wardley live: Welcome!

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will square off in a fight important to the heavyweight landscape tonight, with Parker’s interim world title up for grabs – and potentially a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

In the main event at London’s O2 Arena, Parker defends his WBO interim belt against Wardley in a risky match-up. The New Zealander was ordered to challenge undisputed champion Usyk next, but the Ukrainian was sidelined by an injury, leaving Parker with a choice.

And the Kiwi, 33, has decided to box again rather than wait. He takes on Ipswich’s Wardley in enemy territory – although Parker should also have some support in the English capital, given his reputation as one boxing’s nicest personalities.

Last time out, Parker stopped Martin Bakole in two rounds in February, having accepted the fight on two days’ notice after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Meanwhile, Wardley’s last outing was a June bout with Justis Huni at the Ipswich Town FC stadium. And it was a dramatic night, with Wardley, 30, trailing on the scorecards when he pulled off a one-shot knockout in the late rounds.

Follow live updates and results from Parker vs Wardley and the undercard, right here.

Joseph Parker (left) and Fabio Wardley facing off for the final time before fight night
Joseph Parker (left) and Fabio Wardley facing off for the final time before fight night (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle25 October 2025 16:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in