Parker vs Wardley live: Start time, undercard and fight updates from heavyweight title clash tonight
Joseph Parker defends the WBO interim heavyweight title against Britain’s Fabio Wardley, with a shot at undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk on the line
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will square off in a fight important to the heavyweight landscape tonight, with Parker’s interim world title up for grabs – and potentially a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
In the main event at London’s O2 Arena, Parker defends his WBO interim belt against Wardley in a risky match-up. The New Zealander was ordered to challenge undisputed champion Usyk next, but the Ukrainian was sidelined by an injury, leaving Parker with a choice.
And the Kiwi, 33, has decided to box again rather than wait. He takes on Ipswich’s Wardley in enemy territory – although Parker should also have some support in the English capital, given his reputation as one boxing’s nicest personalities.
Last time out, Parker stopped Martin Bakole in two rounds in February, having accepted the fight on two days’ notice after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Meanwhile, Wardley’s last outing was a June bout with Justis Huni at the Ipswich Town FC stadium. And it was a dramatic night, with Wardley, 30, trailing on the scorecards when he pulled off a one-shot knockout in the late rounds.
Follow live updates and results from Parker vs Wardley and the undercard, below.
Parker vs Wardley prelims - first results
Preliminary fights are flying by at the O2, with unbeaten prospects getting more rounds under their belts.
Super lightweight Anton Esson improved to 5-0 with a points victory over journeyman Jordan Ellison (now 15-59-5, 1 KO).
However, the Gloucester native will be annoyed that he did not add to his impressive three stoppages early on in his career.
Parker vs Wardley live: Welcome!
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will square off in a fight important to the heavyweight landscape tonight, with Parker’s interim world title up for grabs – and potentially a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
In the main event at London’s O2 Arena, Parker defends his WBO interim belt against Wardley in a risky match-up. The New Zealander was ordered to challenge undisputed champion Usyk next, but the Ukrainian was sidelined by an injury, leaving Parker with a choice.
And the Kiwi, 33, has decided to box again rather than wait. He takes on Ipswich’s Wardley in enemy territory – although Parker should also have some support in the English capital, given his reputation as one boxing’s nicest personalities.
Last time out, Parker stopped Martin Bakole in two rounds in February, having accepted the fight on two days’ notice after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Meanwhile, Wardley’s last outing was a June bout with Justis Huni at the Ipswich Town FC stadium. And it was a dramatic night, with Wardley, 30, trailing on the scorecards when he pulled off a one-shot knockout in the late rounds.
Follow live updates and results from Parker vs Wardley and the undercard, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments