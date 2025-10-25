Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte are set for a trilogy heavyweight fight in December after both fighters expressed their desire to meet once more after appearing at Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley.

The British heavyweights combined for two brutal fights in 2016 and 2018, with Whyte prevailing by split decision and an 11th-round stoppage.

But Chisora, aged 41 and now 36-13, has rallied late in his career to pull off a three-fight win streak after disposing of Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin.

And Whyte, now 31-4, is looking to come back after being whiped out in a round by heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma earlier this year, leaving the pair as ideal dance partners.

“Yes! If the contract is right, yes, but right now it’s not,” Chisora initially said on DAZN’s broadcast for Parker v Wardley at The O2.

The pair were then interrupted by American Jarrell Miller, who joined the pair following a face-off between heavyweights Itauma, Agit Kabayel, David Adeleye and Lawrence Okolie.

Chisora said: “You’re looking for a fight, there are heavyweights there, choose which one you want!”

open image in gallery Dillian Whyte eviscerated Derek Chisora with a sudden counter left hook ( Getty Images )

And the fan favourite then hinted at a proposed deal before the end of the year: “I want the fight, it’s going to be in December, 100 percent, it’s going to be an explosive fight.”

Whyte urged caution, hinting that the money would need to be right for him to accept the offer.

“Yes, I want the fight, but the paper has to be right,” Whyte said. “I take any fight on, regardless, I show up and give my all.

“I don’t give a f*** about a contract, I love fighting, give the fans the fights they want. When it’s done it’s done, time waits for no man.”

open image in gallery Chisora flattened Wallin in his last fight ( Getty Images )

Promoter Frank Warren encouraged both men to accept the third fight, guaranteeing it would be “explosive”.

The news follows David Haye’s claim earlier this week, when the former world champion suggested the pair would meet on 13 December in Manchester.

Haye told highbet.co.uk: “Talking about fights we've always wanted, it's Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte 3, for Derek's last fight.

“I was chatting to him last night. It's confirmed. He's buzzing. They agreed terms like gentlemen, everyone's happy with the split, and it's going to be a fun one.

“I think it’s a 50/50 deal, 60 goes to the winner, 40 goes to the loser which makes a lot of sense.”