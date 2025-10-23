Tyson Fury: ‘I have no reason to get back into boxing - even for £1bn’
Fury said an offer of £1bn ‘wouldn't move the needle’ because he has no interest in returning to boxing
Tyson Fury has said he is serious about retirement and there is “no reason” for him to get back into a boxing ring - even for £1bn.
Fury, 37, announced his retirement in January following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Fury has flirted with a return to the ring, however, as he did following his previous retirement in 2022, and his promoter Frank Warren claimed earlier this month that he wants to fight again next year.
But in an interview with FurociTV, Fury said: "There's no actual reason for me to go back in the boxing ring. I'm 37 years old, I've been punched for the last 25 years, what do I want to go back to boxing for?
"It used to be for the money, the titles, but now I've got more money than I can spend, I've got unlimited amounts of belts and titles, and does it make me any happier? No.
"Was the chase better than the victory? Yes. The climb was better than the mountain peak, to be fair. Always the case.
"I could go back to boxing at any given time, but I just don't want to. I've got no interest in that clamour or the limelight, or to go get punched again, I'm not interested, it doesn't do anything for me.
"You could offer me £1bn today, and it wouldn't move the needle, because I've gone past that point of caring about what other people think.”
In July, Fury announced an April 2026 date for his trilogy fight with Usyk, shortly after Saudi boxing matchmaker Turki Alalshikh announced that Fury would be making a comeback.
Earlier this month, Warren told DAZN: “He's told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we'll sit down and see.”
Fury has also been linked with a “Battle of Britain” against long-time Anthony Joshua, a fight both have previously stated they want to see come to fruition before they bid farewell to the sport for good.
