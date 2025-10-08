Tyson Fury promoter provides emphatic update on heavyweight’s comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury’s return to boxing seems full steam ahead with promoter Frank Warren revealing the heavyweight “categorically” wants to fight in 2026.

Fury, 37, retired from boxing in January after suffering a second successive loss to unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the two-time champion all but confirmed his in-ring comeback six months on - as he did in 2022 - flirting with a trilogy match with the formidable Ukrainian.

Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh was the first to announce Fury’s intention to fight next year before the “Gypsy King” himself went on to reveal the date for his third fight with Usyk, posting on Instagram that the rivals would throw down on 18 April 2026 at Wembley Stadium.

And while that has yet to be rubber-stamped, Warren has reiterated Fury’s desire to lace up the gloves again come the new year.

“I spoke to him last week. He said that he's going to come back and fight next year. He wants to do it,” Warren told DAZN.

“He's had a very busy year this year. He's obviously not had a fight this year, but as we've all seen, he's had his documentary. He's been filming with Netflix for his 'At Home with the Furys' series.

Tyson Fury wants to face Oleksandr Usyk for a third time (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He's also got another documentary that he's finishing off, plus other things he wants. I mean, he's told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we'll sit down and see.”

Aside from the Usyk trilogy bout, Fury has long been linked with a “Battle of Britain” against Anthony Joshua, a fight both have previously stated they want to see come to fruition before they bid farewell to the sport for good.

Joshua, who turns 36 next year, has seen his 2025 plagued by injury and has not fought since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.