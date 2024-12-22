Anthony Joshua reveals round-by-round scorecard for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury was one round away from claiming revenge against Oleksandr Usyk in the pair’s heavyweight world title rematch in Riyadh.

Another classic fight unfolded between the rivals, with the Ukrainian retaining the WBC, WBA and WBO belts after all three judges scored the fight in his favour 116-112.

But Joshua saw a closer fight than judges Gerardo Martinez, Patrick Morley and Ignacio Robles, following late drama to decide the third official.

In fact, had Joshua handed any of rounds three, four, six, seven, eight or 11 to Fury instead, then his result would flip in favour of the Briton’s.

Joshua ultimately only had one point splitting the heavyweights, siding with Usyk 115-114 after 12 rounds.

Fury maintains he won the fight, as he did after the first fight, stating: “I was quite confident, I thought I won that fight again, both fights, but then again I’ve gone home with two losses on my record, not much I can do about it, I’ll believe until the day I die I won the fight.

“I was on the front foot all night, sometimes it’s hard to score. I feel a lot of people scored it 7-5, Frank had me three or four rounds up, I’m not going to cry.

“I’ll always feel a little bit hard done by, not a little bit, a lot, when you don’t get a knockout, you can’t guarantee a win.”

Joshua could meet Fury next in a highly-anticipated meeting between two heavyweights that have defined boxing in Great Britain for a generation.

open image in gallery Fury embraces Usyk after their rematch ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already urged Fury to accept a two-fight deal with the first at Wembley Stadium followed by a rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Hearn: “The reality is, there’s only one fight for Fury: Anthony Joshua. It’s the biggest fight in the history of British boxing.

“It wasn’t a flat performance, it didn’t look like his punch resistance was in question. He might be in the peak of his powers, just not good enough to beat Usyk.

“One at Wembley, then back out for Riyadh Season.”

open image in gallery Fury discusses the fight with Frank Warren ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Anthony Joshua’s scorecard: Usyk vs Fury 2

R1: Fury

R2: Fury

R3: Usyk

R4: Usyk

R5: Fury

R6: Usyk

R7: Usyk

R8: Usyk

R9: Fury

R10: Fury

R11: Usyk

R12: Even