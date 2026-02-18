Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom announces new DAZN streaming deal
Having first signed a deal with DAZN in 2018, Matchroom will continue with the streaming platform
Matchroom Boxing has announced a new deal with DAZN, as the promotion extends its contract with the streaming platform until 2031.
Matchroom initially signed with DAZN in 2018, penning a five-year deal after splitting from Sky Sports. They then renewed for 3 years in 2023.
And a new five-year deal is set to keep the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Conor Benn, Shakur Stevenson, Dmitry Bivol, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and Ben Whittaker on DAZN until 2031 – barring any retirements or fresh promotional contracts elsewhere.
Per a press release issued on Wednesday, the new deal concerns the UK and US, and will bring “more than 30 shows globally per year”.
Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn said: “DAZN is the only partner that matches our ambitions for boxing. Their global platform, investment, passion and commitment to boxing make them the perfect partner for [our] fighters and events. This new deal in two of the world’s most important boxing markets reinforces our belief and trust in DAZN, and the scale of what we can achieve together.”
Joshua’s last fight actually took place on Netflix, where DAZN permitted the former heavyweight champion to box Jake Paul in December. Joshua, 36, stopped the influencer in six rounds in Miami, just days before suffering injuries in a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
Joshua’s boxing future is up in the air following that accident, in which “AJ” was a passenger and his teammates Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele were killed.
Furthermore, with all-time great Taylor nearing retirement at 39 years old, DAZN will likely look to younger Matchroom talents like Benn, Stevenson, Rodriguez and Whittaker to carry the brand going forward.
Stevenson last boxed in January, outpointing fellow American Teofimo Lopez with a masterful performance. That victory kept Stevenson, 28, unbeaten and saw him win a world title at a fourth weight.
After that bout in New York City, 29-year-old Benn entered the Madison Square Garden ring to face off with Stevenson.
Meanwhile, British talent Whittaker is slowly building towards the prospect of a world-title shot at light-heavyweight, having made his Matchroom debut in November. On that occasion, he stopped Benjamin Gavazi in the first round.
Bivol, recently undisputed at light-heavyweight, is eyeing a return to the ring later this year after recovering from injury, while Rodriguez is establishing himself as a top pound-for-pound talent.
