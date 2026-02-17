Carl Froch gives John Fury ultimatum after tirade at Tyson Fury press conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carl Froch has responded to John Fury’s tirade at a press conference for Tyson Fury’s comeback fight, claiming he is open to boxing the “Gypsy King”’s father.

On Monday, Tyson Fury faced off with Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as he prepares to box the Russian at the same venue on 11 April. The fight marks Tyson’s fifth return from retirement, yet much of the focus on Monday was on the former heavyweight champion’s dad, John.

“Gypsy John” stormed around the stadium shouting at Froch, as the former super-middleweight champ conducted punditry duties.

Now Froch has responded in an Instagram video, saying: “I’m stood there, about to go live on air, and I’m thinking: ‘Oh, please go away. Just like, pipe down and leave us alone, because you’re not gonna do anything.’

“You’d been downstairs, you knew exactly where I was. I didn’t run anywhere. ‘Running like a b***h,’ he said. I didn’t run; I’ve nowhere to run. He knew exactly where I was, he didn’t come anywhere near me. He just talked a good one.

“Empty vessels make the most noise. He’s got no intentions of having a fight. If he wants to have a fight, let’s put it out here now: have a word with Mams Taylor, let’s get on Misfits, because that’s what it is: it’s a f***ing Misfits [fight], isn’t it? That’s what this is.”

Froch, 48, was referring to the boxing promotion known for organising crossover fights.

open image in gallery John Fury at his son Tyson’s press conference for a fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov ( Getty )

“Big John Fury, the ‘fighting man’, put some respect on your name,” Froch continued. “Put some respect on your own name. Grow a set of nackers. You said you’re afraid of no man but God, and me and you can do it. We can do it.

“And I’ll be honest, I’ll take my time with you. I’ll pepper you with a couple of jabs, I’ll hit you with a couple of right hands to the body, and when you fall on the floor, I’ll help you up – because that’s what’ll happen. It’ll be embarrassing.

“You’ve just embarrassed yourself there, and you’ll embarrass yourself again. You need to stop doing it. Tyson Fury doesn’t need you and your big, gobs***e mouth running around, shouting and swearing, being a f***ing idiot in public.

“It is a complete embarrassment. Please stop it, unless you’re gonna do something about it.”

open image in gallery Carl Froch, now 48, is a former super-middleweight champion ( PA Archive )

Froch has not fought since winning his final fight in 2014, when he knocked out rival George Groves at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, John Fury has often touted his past as a boxer and bare-knuckle fighter, and in recent years he has coached his son Tommy.

His antics at Monday’s press conference were familiar, especially with the 60-year-old having headbutted a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team in May 2024. Later that week, Usyk handed Tyson the first defeat of his professional career, before replicating the result in December 2024.

John Fury was criticised for his corner advice in the first fight with Usyk, as he seemed to contradict instructions from Tyson’s coaches Sugarhill Steward and Andy Lee. John was not present for the rematch.

On Monday, 37-year-old Tyson sensationally claimed that he will be without a coach as he prepares to box Makhmudov, 36.