Manny Pacquiao, 47, to face big-punching Russian in Las Vegas exhibition fight

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he will face former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas on 18 April, marking his second outing since returning from a four-year retirement last year.

The 47-year-old last fought in July, ending a long hiatus with a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

It is understood that the the bout will be a 10-round exhibition, with Pacquiao opting to fight the big-punching Provodnikov who was last seen in the ring in 2016.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me," Pacquiao said in a statement issued by Indistry Media and Banner Promotions on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Ruslan Provodnikov (right) is a former world champion ( Getty Images )

He added: "Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight – and I’m ready."

Provodnikov held the WBO junior welterweight title between 2013 and 2014, but lost four of his last seven fights as he retired with a professional record of 25-5 (18KOs).

Despite the disappointing end to his career, the Russian has never been stopped, demonstrating his toughness inside the ring on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 before resuming his career last year. Away from the ring, he served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

The eight-division world champion — the first boxer to achieve that feat — also became the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019.

His professional record stands at 62 wins, eight losses and three draws from 73 fights. He was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.