When is Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson? Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teofimo Lopez will take on Shakur Stevenson in a huge fight next weekend, one of the biggest that American boxing has produced in recent years.

Lopez and Stevenson, both 28, are seen as two of the most-talented fighters in the sport worldwide, yet both have left fans disappointed during their careers – in different ways.

Lopez, who defends the WBO super-lightweight title here, has made numerous controversial comments in recent years and has struggled to consistently perform at his highest level, yet he is still a two-weight world champion, holds wins over the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor, and has been beaten just once.

Meanwhile, Stevenson is aiming to become a four-weight world champion as he challenges his fellow American, having previously reigned at featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight. However, the unbeaten star is still seeking a standout name for his record, and he has shown his immense skills in flashes rather than consistently.

In that regard, some may draw comparisons to Lopez. But as the boxers clash in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, one of them may just be able to shed the negative side of his reputation. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Lopez vs Stevenson will take place on Saturday 31 January, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card is due to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with main-event ring walks set for 3.45am GMT on Sunday (7.45pm PT, 9.45pm CT, 10.45pm ET on Saturday).

The main fight card will begin at 6.05pm ET, 3.05pm PT, 11.05pm GMT. with Lopez and Stevenson set to head to the ring at 10.50pm ET, 7.50pm PT, 3.50 GMT.

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK (£24.99), US ($69.99) and worldwide (equivalent of $19.99). Purchasing the pay-per-view will enable customers to a free seven-day trial of DAZN. You can purchase the fight on DAZN here.

open image in gallery Shakur Stevenson is still seeking a career-defining win to back up his talent ( Getty Images )

Odds

Lopez – 12/5

Stevenson – 3/10

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Teofimo Lopez is the defending champion heading into Saturday’s main event ( Getty )

Teofimo Lopez (C) vs Shakur Stevenson (WBO super-lightweight title)

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz (super-lightweight)

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington vs Carlos Castro (vacant WBC featherweight title)

Carlos Adames (C) vs Austin “Ammo” Williams (WBC middleweight title)

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh (heavyweight)

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs Kevin Castillo (welterweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.