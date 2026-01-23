Chisora vs Wilder date and location emerge as heavyweight duel edges closer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More details on Derek Chisora’s planned fight with Deontay Wilder have emerged, including the date, location and potential broadcaster.

It was reported this week that Chisora’s 50th – and seemingly final – professional fight will come against Wilder in April, after the latter’s bid to face Oleksandr Usyk apparently collapsed.

Unified heavyweight champion Usyk has been granted a voluntary title defence, and the Ukrainian great identified Wilder as an ideal opponent, but the landscape has seemingly shifted.

The Independent understands that Chisora vs Wilder is set to take place in London on 4 April, with brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland taking on promotional duties, as first reported by the Daily Mail.

Harlem Eubank, cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, is also in the running to feature on the undercard, with the event airing – according to the Mail – live on Sky Sports Box Office.

One of the most-interesting details around the build to the fight is the involvement of the Sauerlands, who run Wasserman Boxing, given British veteran Chisora is promoted by Queensberry. The Independent has approached Queensberry for comment.

Chisora, 42, last fought in February 2025, as he twice dropped Otto Wallin en route to a decision victory. That fight in Manchester was billed as Chisora’s final bout in the UK, with his final-ever pro contest expected to take place abroad.

open image in gallery Derek Chisora dropped and outpointed Otto Wallin last time out, in February 2025 ( Getty Images )

However, it seems Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) will finish his career on home soil after all, as the durable, longtime contender takes on a former world champion in Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs).

Wilder, 40, had a dominant run as WBC heavyweight champion from 2015 until 2020, when he suffered his first pro loss as Tyson Fury stopped him in Las Vegas. That fight, which took place just over a year after their controversial draw in 2018, was followed by a phenomenal trilogy clash in 2021, as Fury again stopped the American.

Wilder is known as one of the most-devastating punchers in boxing history, but he is 2-4 in his last six fights.

open image in gallery Deontay Wilder will aim to claim a big scalp if he takes on Derek Chisora ( Getty Images )

After his second defeat by Fury, the “Bronze Bomber” bounced back by knocking out Robert Helenius, only to suffer a points loss to Joseph Parker in 2023 and a KO by Zhilei Zhang in 2024. Yet Wilder got back in the winning column in June, stopping Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in seven rounds.

Wilder’s most-notable wins are arguably his two stoppages of Luis Ortiz, while Chisora holds victories over Joe Joyce and Kubrat Pulev – and has fought Fury three times, and Dillian Whyte twice.