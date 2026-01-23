Chisora vs Wilder date and location emerge as heavyweight duel edges closer
Derek Chisora is set to fight for the 50th and final time as a professional, sharing the ring with knockout artist Deontay Wilder
More details on Derek Chisora’s planned fight with Deontay Wilder have emerged, including the date, location and potential broadcaster.
It was reported this week that Chisora’s 50th – and seemingly final – professional fight will come against Wilder in April, after the latter’s bid to face Oleksandr Usyk apparently collapsed.
Unified heavyweight champion Usyk has been granted a voluntary title defence, and the Ukrainian great identified Wilder as an ideal opponent, but the landscape has seemingly shifted.
The Independent understands that Chisora vs Wilder is set to take place in London on 4 April, with brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland taking on promotional duties, as first reported by the Daily Mail.
Harlem Eubank, cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, is also in the running to feature on the undercard, with the event airing – according to the Mail – live on Sky Sports Box Office.
One of the most-interesting details around the build to the fight is the involvement of the Sauerlands, who run Wasserman Boxing, given British veteran Chisora is promoted by Queensberry. The Independent has approached Queensberry for comment.
Chisora, 42, last fought in February 2025, as he twice dropped Otto Wallin en route to a decision victory. That fight in Manchester was billed as Chisora’s final bout in the UK, with his final-ever pro contest expected to take place abroad.
However, it seems Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) will finish his career on home soil after all, as the durable, longtime contender takes on a former world champion in Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs).
Wilder, 40, had a dominant run as WBC heavyweight champion from 2015 until 2020, when he suffered his first pro loss as Tyson Fury stopped him in Las Vegas. That fight, which took place just over a year after their controversial draw in 2018, was followed by a phenomenal trilogy clash in 2021, as Fury again stopped the American.
Wilder is known as one of the most-devastating punchers in boxing history, but he is 2-4 in his last six fights.
After his second defeat by Fury, the “Bronze Bomber” bounced back by knocking out Robert Helenius, only to suffer a points loss to Joseph Parker in 2023 and a KO by Zhilei Zhang in 2024. Yet Wilder got back in the winning column in June, stopping Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in seven rounds.
Wilder’s most-notable wins are arguably his two stoppages of Luis Ortiz, while Chisora holds victories over Joe Joyce and Kubrat Pulev – and has fought Fury three times, and Dillian Whyte twice.
