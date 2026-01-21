Tyson Fury offers prediction after Deontay Wilder v Derek Chisora speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes that Derek Chisora will beat Deontay Wilder with “a stoppage” if the two fighters meet this year.

Reports suggest Chisora and Wilder are close to completing a deal to fight this year, with boxing journalist Dan Rafael claiming on X that the two fighters “are finalising a fight that will take place in April in London”.

And Fury, who himself has fought both men three times each, took to social media to give his thoughts on the potential bout, calling it “a great fight”.

“So, I’ve just seen that [Derek] Chisora and Deontay Wilder are going to do a fight. I’ve fought both of these men, three times actually, and I think it’s a very good fight.

“But on this one I’m going to with my boy Del Boy, War Chisora for a stoppage,” he added, before encouraging the 42-year-old with a chant of ‘It’s coming home’.

Fury continued: “And there should be a belt on the line too, so one of you sanctioning bodies, you’ve got two legendary fighters here. A world champion with 10 title defences, from the USA, and an absolute warlord from the United Kingdom, who has fought everybody, never ducked anybody, and would have been a good heavyweight in any era – Derek Chisora.”

open image in gallery The fights between Fury and Wilder became one of the greatest trilogies in modern boxing ( Getty Images )

Wilder had originally been expected to face unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next, with the Ukrainian fighting in a voluntary defence of his titles, though it now appears that Wilder will take on Chisora first.

The bout could serve as a retirement fight for Chisora, with the Briton widely expected to hang up his gloves if he can land a 50th fight against a big name such as Wilder.

The Briton recently posted his own video in which he appears to be signing a contract, with the number ‘50’ attached to the post.

Though 42, Chisora is now on a three-fight winning streak, having beaten Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin since August 2023, while Wilder, 40, has lost two of his four fights – to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang – since losing back-to-back contests against Fury in 2020 and 2021.

And though the ‘Bronze Bomber’ is still expected to fight Usyk, a final chance at becoming world champion could be scuppered if he were to lose to Chisora this year.