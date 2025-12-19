Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Latest updates and start time after AJ vows to ‘kill’ YouTuber in Netflix fight
Paul’s controversial boxing endeavour has led him to Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, for a strange but seismic fight in Miami
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will square off in one of the strangest but biggest boxing matches in recent memory tonight, as they meet in a professional fight in Miami.
That means knockouts are allowed and the result will go on each man’s pro record, as Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – faces the YouTuber-turned-boxer across eight three-minute rounds. Both fighters will be wearing standard 10oz gloves, and Joshua, 36, came under fire this week for saying: “If I can kill you, I will kill you.”
The Briton later clarified, “That’s my job, we fight. We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it,” with those words coming after criticism from his compatriot Tyson Fury – as the pair remain linked to a long-awaited showdown. In any case, Paul has remained defiant; the American, 28, has even claimed to be a better boxer than “AJ”.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn previously denied that this heavyweight fight, which has a reported purse of $184m, is scripted, saying: “It’s illegal to have a script when there’s a professional, sanctioned contest [and] do you think I would sign up to something that might make AJ look bad or go [for multiple] rounds?”
Follow live updates from Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and the undercard, below.
Anthony Joshua will square off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bizarre yet seismic heavyweight clash this evening.
Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua, 36, ends his 14-month hiatus from the ring by fighting the 28-year-old American, posing the biggest and most dangerous challenge of Paul’s career.
The bout, to be fought at Miami’s Kaseya Center, will not be an exhibition but rather a professional contest, meaning the result will go on each man’s record and a knockout is possible.
Joshua comes into the bout off the back of his stoppage loss to Briton Daniel Dubois in September 2024, while Paul was due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed 14 November exhibition fight.
