Tyson Fury teases 2026 return to recapture world titles

Tyson Fury has seemingly made his target clear to recapture the world titles ahead of his touted return from retirement in 2026.

Fury retired from boxing since last December after suffering a second successive loss to unified heavyweight world champion Usyk.

However, the two-time champion all but confirmed his return to the ring just six months on - as he did in 2022 - with Fury posting on Instagram earlier this year that he will fight Usyk for a third time on 18 April 2026.

He had long been linked with a British super fight against Anthony Joshua before hanging up the gloves, but it seems a trilogy bout with the Ukrainian remains his priority.

“The king must return to his thrown,” he wrote. “There is a long and lonely road that only I can walk on, but after the long and hard battles awaits immortality!

“Gods fighting one-man army the battle was won over 2000 years ago by a man who goes by the name of Yesuar, in his holy name I march forward, 2026.”

Fury, whose record currently stands at 34-2-1, struggled against Francis Ngannou before suffering consecutive losses to Usyk.

And while this latest post hints that a return remains on the cards, Fury has been subject to flip-flopping on his retirement stance as of late, saying he had “no reason” to get back into the ring in October.

In an interview with FurociTV, Fury said: "There's no actual reason for me to go back in the boxing ring. I'm 37 years old, I've been punched for the last 25 years, what do I want to go back to boxing for?

"It used to be for the money, the titles, but now I've got more money than I can spend, I've got unlimited amounts of belts and titles, and does it make me any happier? No.

"Was the chase better than the victory? Yes. The climb was better than the mountain peak, to be fair. Always the case.

"I could go back to boxing at any given time, but I just don't want to. I've got no interest in that clamour or the limelight, or to go get punched again, I'm not interested, it doesn't do anything for me.

"You could offer me £1bn today, and it wouldn't move the needle, because I've gone past that point of caring about what other people think.”