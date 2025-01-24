✕ Close Jake Paul and Mike Tyson party at Trump's inauguration

Today, Naoya Inoue will make his third defence of the undisputed super-bantamweight titles, as he boxes Ye Joon Kim on short notice.

The unbeaten Inoue, a four-division champion who has been undisputed at two weights, was expecting to fight Sam Goodman here. But a cut over Goodman’s eye, which initially delayed the bout from December until January, reopened this month, forcing the Australian to withdraw for good.

So, in steps Kim, facing a stern test as he looks to take the undisputed belts from Inoue, 31, who has 25 knockouts from 28 unanswered wins as a professional.

Kim, 32, enters Tokyo with a record of 21-2-2 (13 KOs), and the Korean has promised: “I’m different to all the boxers before me. This is my time. I’ll crush him.”

It is a bold vow, as he prepares to box the arguable pound-for-pound No 1 on the “Monster”’s home turf... Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Kim, below.