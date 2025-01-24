Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Latest updates as Japanese star defends undisputed titles
Follow live as Naoya Inoue defends the undisputed super-bantamweight belts, with Ye Joon Kim stepping in for Sam Goodman
Today, Naoya Inoue will make his third defence of the undisputed super-bantamweight titles, as he boxes Ye Joon Kim on short notice.
The unbeaten Inoue, a four-division champion who has been undisputed at two weights, was expecting to fight Sam Goodman here. But a cut over Goodman’s eye, which initially delayed the bout from December until January, reopened this month, forcing the Australian to withdraw for good.
So, in steps Kim, facing a stern test as he looks to take the undisputed belts from Inoue, 31, who has 25 knockouts from 28 unanswered wins as a professional.
Kim, 32, enters Tokyo with a record of 21-2-2 (13 KOs), and the Korean has promised: “I’m different to all the boxers before me. This is my time. I’ll crush him.”
It is a bold vow, as he prepares to box the arguable pound-for-pound No 1 on the “Monster”’s home turf... Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Kim, below.
Tsubasa Narai in action against Kai Watanabe
The next undercard bout is under way, with Tsubasa Narai boxing Kai Watanabe at lightweight!
Shimomachi gets dodgy decision over Hirano on undercard
It wouldn’t be boxing with a contentious decision by the judges and one of the matches on the undercard has delivered on that...
Toshiki Shimomachi was taking on underdog Misaki Hirano in a 10-round super-bantamweight bout and it was a dramatic fight.
Shimomachi looked to have floored Hirano in the fourth round, when the latter’s gloves appeared to touch the canvas after being tagged with a lead right hook but the referee missed it...
Hirano was then knocked down in the sixth but fought back well and hurt Shimomachi, before knocking him down in the 10th and final round. Hirano finished incredibly strongly and looked to have done enough to pinch it.
But the judges award a very, very debatable majority decision to the favourite Shimomachi. A cracking fight either way, though.
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Blow-by-blow updates
Our live updates of today’s undercard will begin in a few moments – don’t go anywhere!
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: What happened last time out?
Inoue’s last outing was, actually, a surprisingly underwhelming one, though through no fault of his own...
Here’s how it went down:
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: The rest of our pound-for-pound top 10
So, as mentioned in the post below, Inoue tops our pound-for-pound list, with Crawford at No 2 and Usyk ranked third...
But who else makes our top 10? Find out right here:
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Monster's problems aren't of his making – but this plan could fix them
Naoya Inoue may be the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world. That sentiment has been shared enough times on these pages, even amid Oleksandr Usyk’s back-to-back victories over Tyson Fury in 2024, and Terence Crawford’s repeated triumphs. In fact, there are no better measuring sticks for Inoue than Usyk and Crawford.
Inoue, Crawford and Usyk – The Independent’s top three pound-for-pound boxers, in that order – are the only fighters in the four-belt era to have been undisputed champions at two weights.
Crawford did it first, adding undisputed welterweight gold to his super-lightweight silverware; Inoue followed later in 2023, becoming undeniable at super-bantamweight, having previously earned that status at bantamweight; then Usyk got involved last May, the former cruiserweight king winning a classic with Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.
And given all three men are unbeaten, you have to split hairs to separate them. Usyk is “only” a two-weight champion overall, while Crawford’s latest win made him a four-weight champion. Inoue has also held world titles in four divisions, but his knockout rate (25 KOs from 28 wins) eclipses those of Crawford and Usyk. An unmatched ruthlessness.
All of this is to say: the average boxing fan may be quick to name Crawford or Usyk as the greatest living boxer – they may not even be that aware of Inoue – but the Japanese’s achievements might actually surpass the American and Ukrainian’s. Inoue’s profile does not match his prowess, basically.
Below, we look at what Saudi involvement in Inoue’s career (the Japanese has been talking with boxing’s new kingmakers...) could mean for his breed of challenger, and his exposure to the wider world. There are pros... and there are cons:
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Full fight card
Subject to late changes; ‘C’ denotes champion:
Naoya Inoue (C) vs Ye Joon Kim (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titles)
Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai (welterweight)
Goki Kobayashi vs Yuni Takada (minimumweight)
Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano (super-bantamweight)
Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe (lightweight)
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Main-event odds
Via Betway:
Inoue – 1/50
Kim – 12/1
Draw – 25/1
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: How to watch fight
In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports+. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action.
And of course, we’ll provide blow-by-blow updates right here, so stick around!
Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Start time and ring walks
Inoue vs Kim is scheduled to take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
The undercard is due to begin at approximately 9am GMT (1am PT / 3am CT / 4am ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 11am GMT (3am PT / 5am CT / 6am ET).
