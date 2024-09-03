Support truly

Naoya Inoue will defend the undisputed super-bantamweight titles against TJ Doheny today, in a major event in Tokyo.

The fight marks the Japanese superstar’s second defence of the belts, after he became a two-weight undisputed champion by stopping Marlon Tapales in December. With that victory, Inoue also became a four-weight champion overall.

His first undisputed defence at super-bantamweight followed in May, when Luis Nery scored a shock knockdown in round one. However, Inoue rallied to drop his opponent in rounds two, five and six – with the final knockdown sealing victory for the “Monster”.

Inoue’s next challenge comes against southpaw Doheny, as the 37-year-old Irishman enters Tokyo with a 26-4 record (20 knockouts). Meanwhile, 31-year-old Inoue is 27-0 (24 KOs) and a pound-for-pound talent.

Here's all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Inoue vs Doheny takes place today at the Ariaka Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The event is due to begin at 7.30am BST (11.30pm PT on Monday; 1.30am CT and 2.30am ET on Tuesday), with ring walks for the main event following at 12.15pm BST (4.15am PT, 6.15am CT, 7.15am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the fights.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to Inoue vs Doheny, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Naoya Inoue (left) recovered from a shock knockdown to beat Luis Nery in May ( AP )

Inoue – 1/50

Doheny – 16/1

Draw – 25/1

Full card (subject to change)

Naoya Inoue (C) vs TJ Doheny (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titles)

Yoshiki Takei vs Daigo Higa (WBO bantamweight title)

Jin Sasaki vs Qamil Balla (welterweight)

Ismael Barroso vs Andy Hiraoka (super-lightweight)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Ryuya Tsugawa (super-bantamweight)

