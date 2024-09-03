✕ Close Naoya Inoue beats Nonito Donaire to win World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final

Naoya Inoue will fight TJ Doheny in Tokyo today, defending his undisputed super-bantamweight titles against the Irishman.

Inoue is arguably the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, with an undefeated record and a stunning knockout rate. The Japanese, 31, has eased through most of his fights so far, becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in the process – and having held titles in four divisions overall.

Last time out, however, he faced the most adversity he has ever encountered, when he was knocked down by Luis Nery in round one in May. The “Monster” rallied impressively, though, dropping Nery in rounds two, five and six, with the final knockdown finishing the fight.

Next up for Inoue is Doheny, a veteran southpaw who travels to Inoue’s backyard in search of an upset. The 37-year-old enters Tokyo with a professional record of 26-4 (20 knockouts), while Inoue is 27-0 (24 KOs).

Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Doheny and the undercard, below.