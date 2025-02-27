Chris Eubank Jr ‘scanned’ for eggs at gripping second press conference with Conor Benn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr was scanned by a security guard right before taking to the stage for a press conference on Thursday, two days after cracking an egg in Conor Benn’s face.

On Tuesday, Eubank Jr’s stunt capped off a chaotic first press conference for April’s grudge match between the Britons, leading to the cancellation of a planned face-off on Wednesday. But Thursday’s follow-up press conference went ahead – and with extra security measures.

Not only were there security guards on stage throughout proceedings – who ensured the Britons stayed at a distance during two later face-offs – but one scanned Eubank Jr with a device labelled “egg scanner” as he stepped on stage.

“Did I cross the line?” Eubank Jr said during the event. “During this whole process over the last two-and-a-half years, I think many lines have been crossed. I’m sitting up here today, on stage, with two of the scummiest characters in boxing in my opinion: a drug cheat, and a man who did everything in his power to help him get away with it.”

Eubank Jr, 35, was referring to Benn’s failed drug tests in 2022, which derailed the boxers’ planned clash in October of that year. In 2023, the WBC claimed that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse results.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr is scanned by security after egging Conor Benn at the previous press conference ( REUTERS )

The 28-year-old was banned from boxing in Britain until recently, with his bout against Eubank Jr finally reorganised for 26 April. The fight will take place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Thursday’s press conference was held.

Eubank Jr continued: “Me throwing an egg at somebody who absurdly claims that is the reason he failed two drug tests, contamination from eggs... I think that’s light, and I think that’s deserved. I think he deserved the embarrassment of what happened.

“If I had the opportunity to do it again, I would. Unfortunately, I come unarmed today. I’ve been thoroughly searched multiple times, I couldn’t sneak any in.

“This is going to be a real fight, this is going to be a bloodbath, this is going to be like the first fight between my father and Nigel Benn.”

open image in gallery Conor Benn (right) with his father Nigel, on the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ( Action Images via Reuters )

Eubank Jr was referencing the rivalry between Chris Eubank Sr and Conor’s father Nigel, the latter of whom was sat on stage at both press conferences. Nigel, who lost to Eubank Sr in 1990 and fought him to a draw in 1993, even put his hands around Eubank Jr’s throat during Tuesday’s fracas.

On Thursday, Nigel said to Eubank Jr: “I didn’t know, I actually thought you glassed him, mate. I almost got my hands around your throat.” Eubank Jr replied: “You did put your hands around my neck. I’m just letting you know, I’m giving you a pass, but if you touch me again, you won’t get your hands back.”

The younger Benn then told his rival to, “Shut your f***ing mouth,” but his father interrupted: “Con, mate, leave it. I can handle this. I understand, [Chris], and I apologise for doing that, mate. You put your hands on my son.”

open image in gallery The second of two face-offs between Eubank Jr (left) and Benn on Thursday ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Conor also said of Eubank Jr: “He’s an idiot, that’s all there is to say. I can’t wait for him to get smashed to pieces on 26 April. His own team don’t like him, look at them, they’re pretending.”

Benn then threatened to slap Eubank Jr’s promoter Ben Shalom – before saying, “Sorry, mum” – while his own promoter Eddie Hearn was presented with a large replica egg. The gift came courtesy of Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh.