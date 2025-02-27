When is Eubank Jr vs Benn? Fight date, time, undercard and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet in a highly-anticipated, long-delayed boxing match this spring.

The British rivals will clash more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge, and two-and-a-half years after Eubank Jr vs Benn was initially due to take place.

In October 2022, the fight fell apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had failed two drug tests, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr, 35, was quickly rebooked.

The bout will see Benn move up two divisions, from welterweight to middleweight (147lb to 160lb), as he looks to stay unbeaten and take Eubank Jr’s IBO belt.

And the build has already been heated, with a press conference on 25 February ending in chaos, as Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. It was a reference to the WBC saying in 2023 that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse drug-test findings. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Timings for the event have not yet been announced.

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. Pricing has not yet been announced, but the event is expected to cost around £19.99 / €19.99 / $39.99.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr (left) cracking an egg in Conor Benn’s face at a February press conference ( PA Wire )

Viewers do not need a subscription to DAZN to purchase the PPV, but buying the PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire DAZN platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery Anthony Yarde (right) is among the many Britons fighting on the undercard ( PA Wire )

Chris Eubank Jr (C) vs Conor Benn (IBO middleweight title)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.