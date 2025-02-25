Chris Eubank Jr slaps Conor Benn with egg after intense face-off
An ill-tempered press conference ended in bizarre fashion as Eubank Jr cracked an egg in Benn’s face in reference to his failed drugs tests
Chris Eubank Jr cracked an egg in Conor Benn’s face to cap off an explosive press conference, two months out from their grudge match in London.
Tuesday’s press conference in Manchester, which precedes Thursday’s in London, saw Eubank Jr press Benn on his failed drugs tests, which derailed their planned bout in 2022 and led Benn to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently.
Benn, who tested positive for the banned substance clomifene in 2022, was cleared by the WBC in 2023 after it said an “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable explanation” for his adverse finding.
That was the source of Eubank Jr’s unique attack at the end of Tuesday’s press conference, which almost prompted a brawl – with both boxers held back by security.
Benn, 28, was only recently cleared fully, and he will box Eubank Jr, 35, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 April.
The Britons will clash more than 30 years after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, settled their bitter rivalry. Eubank Sr beat Benn in 1990, before they fought to a draw in 1993.
