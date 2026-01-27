Daniel Dubois reunites with old coach Don Charles in latest career twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois is set to reunite with his old coach Don Charles, in the latest twist in the heavyweight’s career.

Charles was instrumental in the most-successful period of Dubois’s career, a run that included a knockout of Anthony Joshua in 2024, but the pair parted ways last August, just weeks after Dubois was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.

The stoppage loss to Usyk played out at Wembley Stadium, where Dubois had defeated Joshua, and it was the young Briton’s second loss to the Ukrainian great. In the wake of that result, Dubois, 28, split from Charles and began training with Tony Sims.

However, as Dubois eyes an in-ring return, he will resume working with Charles in an unexpected move.

On Monday, Dubois’s business manager Riz Khan shared a statement on the boxer’s Instagram page, and it read: “On behalf of Team Dubois, I wish to confirm to the media and all relevant parties that Daniel has decided to resume his professional relationship with Don Charles and his coaching team.

“Don Charles and his team guided Daniel to World Champion status and oversaw the most successful period of his career. Following the defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel took time to reflect on his journey and the emotions surrounding the decision to part ways with Don.

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois (left) is reuniting with his former coach Don Charles ( Getty Images )

“After careful consideration and discussion with the wider team, Daniel has chosen to reverse that decision. Daniel will now return to working with Don Charles, under whose corner he achieved his greatest accomplishments to date.”

The statement ended with a note: “Further fight news to be announced in due course.”

Dubois began working with Charles in 2023, after splitting from coach Shane McGuigan, and the pair’s first fight together was a title shot against Usyk. The Ukrainian stopped Dubois in the ninth round after climbing off the canvas himself, following a controversial low blow from Dubois.

Dubois and Charles then went 3-0 between December 2023 and September 2024, with stoppage wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua.

open image in gallery Dubois has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in July and parting ways with Charles ( PA Wire )

Dubois dropped Joshua several times and secured a fifth-round knockout to pick up the IBF heavyweight title, which had been vacated by Usyk earlier in the year.

The victory over Joshua set up a rematch with Usyk, who still held the other major titles at heavyweight, but Usyk bettered his first performance against Dubois by sealing a fifth-round finish. That result crowned Usyk a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Neither man has fought since.