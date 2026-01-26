Josh Kelly vs Bakhram Murtazaliev: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This weekend, Britain’s Josh Kelly will fight for a world title for the first time, as the promising former Olympian aims to realise his full potential. But a stern test awaits, in the form of the unbeaten Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Kelly has been a well-rated fighter domestically for some years, having represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where his last-16 defeat came at the hands of eventual champion Daniyar Yeleussinov. And while there was no shame in that loss, there was disappointment for a 22-year-old Kelly, and the Sunderland boxer has suffered a little more as a professional, too.

2019 brought a draw with Ray Robinson (not that Ray Robinson, of course), and Kelly was stopped by David Avanesyan in 2021. Yet Kelly, now 31, got back on track thereafter, going on to win the British and International titles at super-welterweight. In fact, he carries a seven-fight win streak into Newcastle this weekend.

There, Kelly (17-1-1, 9 knockouts) will try to dethrone Murtazaliev, who holds the IBF super-welterweight title and an unbeaten record of 23-0 (17 KOs). With the champion, 33, not having fought since October 2024, can Kelly benefit from any ring rust on the Russian?

Here’s all you need to know:

When is the fight?

Murtazaliev vs Kelly will take place on Saturday 31 January at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 9.30pm GMT (1.30pm PT / 3.30pm CT / 4.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN in the UK and worldwide. It will be available to all subscribers, meaning there is no additional pay-per-view cost. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £15.99 per month.

open image in gallery Josh Kelly during his latest outing, a win against Flavius Biea in June 2025 ( Getty Images )

Odds

Murtazaliev – 3/10

Kelly – 5/2

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Bakhram Murtazaliev (right) during his most-recent fight, a win over Tim Tszyu in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Bakhram Murtazaliev (C) vs Josh Kelly (IBF super-welterweight title)

Josh Padley vs Jaouad Belmehdi (vacant European super-featherweight title)

Elif Nur Turhan (C) vs Taylah Gentzen (IBF women’s lightweight title)

Josh Blenkiron vs Robbie Colman (lightweight)

Leo Atang vs TBA (heavyweight)

Brad Casey vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Lee Rogers vs TBA (bantamweight)

Kiaran MacDonald vs TBA (bantamweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.