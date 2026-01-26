The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Josh Kelly vs Bakhram Murtazaliev: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Can Kelly, a former Team GB Olympian, finally realise his full potential? He fights for a world title for the first time
This weekend, Britain’s Josh Kelly will fight for a world title for the first time, as the promising former Olympian aims to realise his full potential. But a stern test awaits, in the form of the unbeaten Bakhram Murtazaliev.
Kelly has been a well-rated fighter domestically for some years, having represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where his last-16 defeat came at the hands of eventual champion Daniyar Yeleussinov. And while there was no shame in that loss, there was disappointment for a 22-year-old Kelly, and the Sunderland boxer has suffered a little more as a professional, too.
2019 brought a draw with Ray Robinson (not that Ray Robinson, of course), and Kelly was stopped by David Avanesyan in 2021. Yet Kelly, now 31, got back on track thereafter, going on to win the British and International titles at super-welterweight. In fact, he carries a seven-fight win streak into Newcastle this weekend.
There, Kelly (17-1-1, 9 knockouts) will try to dethrone Murtazaliev, who holds the IBF super-welterweight title and an unbeaten record of 23-0 (17 KOs). With the champion, 33, not having fought since October 2024, can Kelly benefit from any ring rust on the Russian?
Here’s all you need to know:
When is the fight?
Murtazaliev vs Kelly will take place on Saturday 31 January at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 9.30pm GMT (1.30pm PT / 3.30pm CT / 4.30pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN in the UK and worldwide. It will be available to all subscribers, meaning there is no additional pay-per-view cost. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £15.99 per month.
Odds
Murtazaliev – 3/10
Kelly – 5/2
Draw – 14/1
Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Fight card
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Bakhram Murtazaliev (C) vs Josh Kelly (IBF super-welterweight title)
Josh Padley vs Jaouad Belmehdi (vacant European super-featherweight title)
Elif Nur Turhan (C) vs Taylah Gentzen (IBF women’s lightweight title)
Josh Blenkiron vs Robbie Colman (lightweight)
Leo Atang vs TBA (heavyweight)
Brad Casey vs TBA (cruiserweight)
Lee Rogers vs TBA (bantamweight)
Kiaran MacDonald vs TBA (bantamweight)
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks