Eddie Hearn reveals two new dates and venues for Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr fight

Eddie Hearn has revealed Conor Benn is “50-50” over whether to fight for a world title or finally face Chris Eubank Jr in an all-British grudge match.

Benn is now free to box after being cleared of any wrongdoing by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) in an anti-doping saga stretching back to 2022.

It was subsequently revealed days before a planned fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022 that Benn failed two tests in the lead-up to the bout, eventually leading to the cancellation of the event.

But Hearn maintains Benn, who does not hold a British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) license, is considering two options for his grand return in 2025.

A world title fight against Mario Barrios, who holds the WBC welterweight world title after a split draw against Abel Ramos in November, is proving attractive, though Hearn maintains Eubank Jr could pay him up to four times as much money.

“Benn has the opportunity to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC world title,” Hearn told Talk Sport. “The fight fan in me wants to make Benn vs Barrios.

“If he can become the WBC welterweight world champion at The O2 in London, that's legacy-defining stuff. But the money is a third or a quarter of a Chris Eubank Jr fight. He's been through a lot, he's spent a fortune on legal bills and missed opportunities.

"I believe [he will reapply for his British license], but it's a Conor Benn decision, it's another situation to get over what has happened, but for me that would be my preferred option, a British fighter, fighting in Britain, I believe it should be under a British Board of Boxing Control license.”

Should Benn opt for the more lucrative option against Eubank Jr, Hearn insists two dates and venues have emerged as front-runners.

"End of March or early April, given the stadiums available," Hearn added. "It will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium.”

Spurs are scheduled to face Southampton on Saturday 5 April, though Saturday 22 March is available in north London due to the international break, while 29 March could be available dependent on Spurs’ involvement in the FA Cup, with the quarter-finals due to take place that weekend. England men’s fixtures are yet to be released for the March international window, but the home of the national team could emerge as an option for the start of April, should that suit both fighters.

The protracted saga saw Benn initially cleared of intentional doping in early 2023 by the World Boxing Council, with the NADP lifting his suspension in July.

But animosity remains from Benn’s side after the BBBofC and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) appealed that decision.

In the meantime, Benn has fought twice, obtaining licences to compete in Florida last year and Las Vegas this February, beating Rodolfo Orozco and then Peter Dobson to remain undefeated.

Benn and Eubank Jr promoted a potential fight when meeting inside the ring in Saudi Arabia in October after the latter stopped Kamil Szeremeta.

Hearn maintains negotiations with Eubank Jr’s promoter Ben Shalom, who fronts Boxxer on Sky Sports, are underway and that Benn remains “50-50” over which option to take.