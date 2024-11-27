Eddie Hearn reveals huge Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 plan but issues warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eddie Hearn wants to revisit the prospect of Katie Taylor fighting at Croke Park, amid talks of a potential trilogy bout with Amanda Serrano.

Taylor is 2-0 against Serrano, having narrowly beaten the Puerto Rican in 2022 and again this month. The Irish legend’s victory in the rematch proved especially controversial among some fans, leading both fighters to express interest in a third clash.

And promoter Hearn is keen to bring that fight to Dublin’s Croke Park, after failed attempts to book the fight in the stadium last year, to reward one of the defining figures in the history of Irish sport.

Before Taylor avenged a loss to Chantelle Cameron, beating the Englishwoman at Dublin’s 3Arena 12 months ago, Hearn sought to stage that rematch at Croke Park – but a deal could not be struck.

Hearn told the BBC this week: “I think a third fight with Amanda, given the viewership on Netflix and the success of the first fight, would result in not just the biggest female fight of all time but one of the biggest fights of all time.

“The reality is that Katie hasn’t got many fights left, but the trilogy with Chantelle Cameron is also definitely a fight Katie wants.

Taylor beat Serrano for a second time in Arlington, Texas this month ( Getty Images )

“I don’t want to get too excited over [Croke Park], because we’ve been there before, but if we’re ever going to do it, it would be on the back of a fight and viewership like [Taylor vs Serrano 2]. [That could] kick Croke Park over the line.”

Croke Park holds 82,000 fans, and the venue might just sell out if Taylor fights there – regardless of whether she faces Serrano or Cameron.

Taylor, 38, retained the undisputed lightweight titles against Serrano, 36, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2022. She won a split decision that night, before winning the rematch via unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super-lightweight belts – at Dallas’s AT&T Stadium, in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

The rematch between Taylor and Serrano, who is the unified featherweight champion, reportedly averaged 74m viewers globally, making it the most-watched women’s sporting event of all time.