Katie Taylor produced another gutsy and ultimately victorious showing in the ring to defeat Amanda Serrano at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Friday night, a result which left the home crowd - and plenty of viewers - seriously displeased.

Despite the Irishwoman being warned and docked a point for leading with her head during the fight, she emerged with a points win after the judges handed down scores of 95-94 on all three cards.

The home support was heavily geared toward Serrano, who suffered a severe cut over her eye, with Taylor’s punches being met by boos as well as the end result.

Plenty, including some on the commentary, were between displeased and shocked that Taylor ended up victorious - or rather that Serrano was on the losing end of the results - leading to Taylor to speak out in her post-fight press conference to say she had no feelings towards what people said either way, given she was the one sat with belts in front of her.

“I knew they [Serrano’s team] were complaining about decisions but I really don’t care,” she said. “I’m sat here as a victor again, I’ve fought her twice, I’ve beat her twice, all the judges were in agreement so I really couldn’t care less what’s been said about the fight.

“I’m sat here again, 2-0 against Serrano and I’m very happy.”

Pressed on whether she would go again for a third fight against the same opponent, Taylor left it open to Serrano, stating: “If she wants I’ve no problem doing it again.”

The result was a disappointment to some based on Serrano landing far more punches: over 100 more, according to CompuBox, with a greater percentage landed of their respective totals thrown and 46 jabs to nine also in favour of Serrano.

Regardless, the judges scorecards yielded the same outcome either way - victory for Taylor by a point - to leave the home crowd bitterly disappointed, though certainly more entertained than by what was to follow.