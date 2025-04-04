Chris Eubank Jr says £100,000 fine over egg-slap is ‘a little bit strong’
The 35-year-old said his team were ‘dealing with the issue’ of the staggering fine ahead of the fight on 26 April
Chris Eubank Jr. claims the £100,000 fine imposed on him for slapping Conor Benn with an egg was “a little bit strong”.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Eubank referenced similar incidents in the build-ups to other fights when he called the amount “steep”, while adding that himself and his team will deal with the issue of the fine.
"We are dealing with the situation. £100,000 for throwing an egg seems a little bit strong,” said the 35-year-old.
"Especially looking at what others have been fined for what would seem to be much more serious incidents over the years.
“I don't think anyone's got anywhere close to a £100,000 fine. Tables being thrown, people getting punched in the face, slapped in the face.
"100k for an egg, it's steep. We will deal with the situation,” he added.
The explosive incident took place in a February press conference in Manchester, with Eubank slapping Benn with the egg in reference to the latter’s failed drugs tests in 2022. Benn was later cleared of wrongdoing in 2023, with the WBC saying an “elevated consumption of eggs” was a reasonable explanation for the presence of banned substance clomifene.
In a subsequent incident last month, the duo clashed while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, with Benn having to be held back by security while trying to get closer to Eubank.
When asked by Sky what he makes of Benn’s aggressive behaviour towards him, Eubank said: "He's an aggressive guy. He's an emotional guy. He doesn't know how to be calm, how to be collected, how to think before he speaks.
"He's his father's son. They're hotheads."
The two fighters will face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 April, over 30 years after their fathers, Chris Sr and Nigel Benn, fought for the WBO middleweight championship.
