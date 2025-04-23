Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr is expecting a routine outing when he locks horns with Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Eubank Jr and Benn clash in one of the most anticipated bouts in British boxing this weekend, with the two born-rivals facing off more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge.

The build has been nothing short of carnage, with a press conference in February ending in both fighters being held back by security after Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.

The blood feud looks set to come to a head in explosive fashion when the two fighters meet in North London - but Eubank Jr does not foresee a war between the pair, and instead expects a standard day at the office.

“The procedure will be parliamentary,” Eubank Jr said. “Everything will go the way I want it to go. I will be like a matador in the ring, and Conor Benn will be the bull.

“I’m a complete fighter, I’ve been doing this for so long now, I’ve forgotten more things than he even knows, and that will show on the night.

“This fight isn’t about size or weight, it’s about skill and dedication, it’s about expertise and all of those areas I excel in. I have many years of experience over Conor Benn and that will be the deciding factor on the night.”

Eubank Jr, 35, is the considerably more tenured fighter of the two, having competed in 37 fights compared to the 23 that Benn, 28, has under his belt.

The build for Eubank Jr vs Benn has been nothing short of carnage ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

Benn doesn’t know what it’s like to lose as a professional, however, boasting an undefeated 23-0 record.

Beyond family ties, Eubank Jr vs Benn is two-and-a-half years in the making, with the first fight falling apart in October 2022 on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently.

When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr was quickly rebooked.

Despite their extensive history, Eubank Jr has tried to play down his disdain for Benn - insisting that it’s “personal” with everyone he shares the ring with.

“It's always personal,” he added. “It's personal with every one of my opponents, but this one has more history, shall we say.”

The main card for Eubank Jr vs Benn will start at 5pm BST on Saturday 26 April, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm BST.