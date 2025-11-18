Carl Froch dismisses Anthony Joshua’s legacy due to Jake Paul fight: ‘Not a Hall of Famer’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carl Froch has suggested that Anthony Joshua’s decision to fight Jake Paul will dent his legacy, as “AJ” prepares to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, will box Paul in Miami on 19 December, in one of the most-unusual match-ups in boxing history.

While Joshua, 36, still desires a third reign as heavyweight champion – and a long-awaited all-British clash with Tyson Fury – he is content for now to face Paul in a professional contest in which knockouts will be allowed.

AJ and the American, 28, will square off across eight three-minute rounds, wearing standard 10oz gloves. The heavyweight fight will stream live on Netflix.

“Does this damage AJ’s legacy? Well, I don’t want to be horrible, but what legacy? What is AJ’s legacy?” said Froch, a former two-time super-middleweight champion, speaking on his YouTube channel.

“For me, AJ’s legacy is bringing boxing to the forefront, filling stadiums back-to-back – filling stadiums, what, four or five times? I mean, I did 80,000 [people] at Wembley Stadium [in 2014], and he took off what I was the catalyst for.

“Me and George Groves doing Wembley Stadium was a post-war attendance record, and then he took it on from that. And fair play to him, he’s been involved in big fights, the general public got behind him. He climbed off the canvas with [Wladimir] Klitschko and wallop, he was catapulted to success.

open image in gallery Carl Froch (left) with Anthony Joshua in 2017, after ‘AJ’ beat Wladimir Klitschko ( Getty )

“And fair play to him, but when he’s stepped up to elite level, he’s been found wanting. Even at mediocre level, with the [Andy] Ruiz loss. He got beat up that night, didn’t he? And then he lost twice to [Oleksandr] Usyk, and he got absolutely flattened, ironed out by Daniel Dubois – we all saw it. And for me, that was the end of him, and that was over a year ago.”

Joshua has not fought since his stoppage loss to Dubois in September 2024, when his fellow Briton dropped AJ four times. Previously, Joshua was stopped by Ruiz in 2019 and outpointed by Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

“So his legacy, for me, will be what he did for boxing: bringing boxing back to the general public, bringing it back to a crossover fan, the armchair fan,” continued Froch, 48. “People want to come and watch him fight not because they enjoy boxing, but because they want to be involved in a big event and a massive occasion.

“So that’s great for boxing, and that gets all eyes on the beautiful sport that I love, so fair play. But that’s his legacy. He’s not had a Hall of Fame career. I’m not showing off, but you’ve got to have back-to-back world-title defences and you have to be successful against elite-level fighters to be in the Hall of Fame. It’s got to be acknowledged, and that’s no slant on him.”

open image in gallery Joshua was dropped several times in his last fight, a stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois ( PA Archive )

Joshua has in fact recorded back-to-back successful world-title defences before.

“Does this [Paul fight] damage his legacy? A little bit, because he’s fighting in the clown world, isn’t he? But it’s big [money]. He’s cashing out, and fair play to him, but to what detriment to his legacy? A lot, really.”

Paul last fought in June, beating former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on points. Twelve months ago, Paul outpointed heavyweight icon Mike Tyson, who was 58 at the time.