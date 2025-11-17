Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

KSI drops verdict on arch-rival Jake Paul agreeing to fight Anthony Joshua

KSI appeared to give Jake Paul credit after he announced he will be fighting Anthony Joshua next month
KSI appeared to give Jake Paul credit after he announced he will be fighting Anthony Joshua next month (Getty Images)
  • A fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua was announced on Monday, with the bout due to take place in Miami on 19 December.
  • It will be streamed globally on Netflix, with both men set to wear 10oz gloves for the eight-round professional contest.
  • KSI has a long-standing rivalry with Paul but appeared to give him credit for agreeing to fight Joshua as he posted on X, “Yeah, fair enough Jake”.
  • Former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua will not be allowed to weigh more than 245lbs for the fight.
  • Joshua has not fought since he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in