KSI drops verdict on arch-rival Jake Paul agreeing to fight Anthony Joshua
- A fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua was announced on Monday, with the bout due to take place in Miami on 19 December.
- It will be streamed globally on Netflix, with both men set to wear 10oz gloves for the eight-round professional contest.
- KSI has a long-standing rivalry with Paul but appeared to give him credit for agreeing to fight Joshua as he posted on X, “Yeah, fair enough Jake”.
- Former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua will not be allowed to weigh more than 245lbs for the fight.
- Joshua has not fought since he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.