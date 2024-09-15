Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Canelo vs Berlanga LIVE: Boxing superstar Alvarez knocks down challenger and wins on points

Re-live the action, after Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez puts his super-middleweight belts on the line against Edgar Berlanga

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 15 September 2024 03:00
Guy Ritchie-directed trailer for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is released

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez beat Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on Saturday, retaining the unified super-middleweight titles at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo, 34, dropped his challenger with a perfect left hook in round three and continued to outbox the American, 27, ultimately handing Berlanga the first loss of his career.

Berlanga had his moments, but Canelo’s famous chin held up to the younger fighter’s offence, and much of the drama came when the boxers traded fouls and heated words – the latter both during and between rounds.

Yet it was all respect between the pair after the final bell, as Berlanga apologised to Canelo for some of his behaviour and congratulated the champion on his victory.

Re-live updates and see results from the undercard and main event, below.

You can read our full fight report here:

Canelo’s victory over Edgar Berlanga brings much-needed twist

Alvarez dropped and outpointed his opponent – a familiar story in his recent fights – but there were added layers in Las Vegas on Saturday

Alex Pattle15 September 2024 07:20
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (left) and Edgar Berlanga traded words throughout their fight
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (left) and Edgar Berlanga traded words throughout their fight (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle15 September 2024 05:45
Berlanga pays a lot of respect to Canelo in his post-fight interview in the ring.

He says he feels bad that they didn’t get a chance to talk one-to-one before signing the contract or fighting, and that their first meetings were consumed by promotion and trash talk.

Alex Pattle15 September 2024 05:35
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez def. Edgar Berlanga via unanimous (117-110, 118-109, 118-109)

Canelo: “I did good. Now what are they gonna say? I fight younger fighters; before they say I only fight older fighters. They always talk. I’m the best fighter in the world.”

Opening up on his post-fight conversation with Berlanga, he says: “He said he respects me, I’m his idol. He said he feels bad for the way he acted. But you know, he did good. With adrenaline, I got a little angry. I’m Mexican, man. Viva Mexico, cabrones!”

Canelo reportedly landed about 50 per cent of power punches. He puts it down to his “talent, experience, discipline”.

And his next fight? “I’m gonna rest, enjoy my family now, and then I’m gonna decide.”

Alex Pattle15 September 2024 05:28

