Anthony Cacace deals Leigh Wood hometown defeat as towel comes in to halt punishment

Cacace retained the IBO super-featherweight belt in Nottingham, as Wood’s corner saved him in round nine

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 10 May 2025 18:23 EDT
Comments
Anthony Cacace (right) hurt Leigh Wood badly in the ninth round
Anthony Cacace (right) hurt Leigh Wood badly in the ninth round (Getty Images)

Anthony Cacace dealt Leigh Wood a brutal defeat on Saturday, as Wood’s corner threw in the towel in the ninth round of his hometown title challenge.

Cacace always looked one step ahead of Wood in Nottingham and, despite an impressive rally with which Wood badly cut the Northern Irishman, Cacace asserted his superiority with a punishing onslaught in round nine.

Wood, 36, received a standing count in that frame amid a barrage of hooks and uppercuts, before his coach Ben Davison threw in the towel. As such, Cacace, also 36, retained the IBO super-featherweight title.

With that result, Cacace extended a fine late-career run, which has also seen the southpaw stop Joe Cordina and outpoint Josh Warrington.

For Wood, meanwhile, the bout marked an unsuccessful move up to super-featherweight after 17 months out of the ring. Prior to Saturday’s endeavour, Wood twice held the WBA featherweight belt.

“It was hard tonight, harder than usual – maybe because of the lay-off, I don’t know,” said Wood, who refused to announce his retirement despite speculation within the sport.

Cacace celebrates with his team after retaining the IBO super-featherweight strap
Cacace celebrates with his team after retaining the IBO super-featherweight strap (Getty Images)

“If I’m gonna lose to anyone, I want to lose to a gentleman like Anthony Cacace,” he continued. “Hopefully he goes on a good run.

“I don’t know [about retirement], I don’t want to make a decision on the spot. We’ll see.”

