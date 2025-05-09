Leigh Wood honest on chances of dream fight at Nottingham Forest ground

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pensive Leigh Wood has spoken about the end of his career, talking about the long-term impact of boxing and how it has impacted his decisions.

The 36-year-old fighter, who challenges Anthony Cacace for the IBO super-featherweight championship on Saturday at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, said that he was still hopeful of fighting at Nottingham Forest’s ground but recognises that his age and time are against him.

• Watch Cacace vs Wood on DAZN

Wood said: “I’ve not given up on it, but I’m coming towards the tail end, and for that fight to happen, you need a lot of luck. You need the right opponent, which is hard when it’s the wrong time. Then you have the right time and right opponent. Now, it’s the right time, but the wrong opponent.”

He added: “It’s not about my performance, age, or physicality, because I’m on point and I’m performing. It’s how much these victories cost me, and at what cost? How many punches am I taking? How many have I taken to get to this point? How many punches will I take in the fight? We’ll answer those questions after the fight.”

Wood said that he had had only five ‘real’ fights, and that all these had come in his most-recent bouts. Despite this, he said he felt ‘great’ but was concerned about the long-term impacts of his career.

He said: “I’ve worked my arse off for so many years. I want to be able to enjoy it after boxing. I want to watch my kids grow up and be there and support them with my faculties intact.”

Wood, who twice previously held the WBA featherweight belt, said that his fights had left him reasonably financially comfortable. Since 2022, he has registered wins over Michael Conlan and Josh Warrington, while splitting a pair of bouts with Mauricio Lara in 2023.

open image in gallery Wood is interviewed ahead of his upcoming bout with Cacace ( Queensberry Promotions )

A home-soil fight against Cacace for the latter’s IBO super-featherweight title will mark Wood’s first fight in a year-and-a-half. Despite the inactivity, Wood said that he had trained meticulously for the fight, having been given six weeks’ notice. The key to his preparation, he said, was to repeatedly drill moves and sequences.

Wood said: “How do people predict the stock market or earthquakes? They look at what’s happened before. It’s exactly the same thing with what my coaches do.”

He went on: “It’s not complicated. If you do this in this area, you’re probably going to get this. If you do this thing, you’re probably going to get that. If you don’t do this, they’re going to do this. So, we pull out the important things, and we execute and drill them and try not to overcomplicate things.”

Talk turned to the Warrington fight from October 2023, which Wood won in seven rounds at Sheffield Arena. He said that he and his team had followed the same training scheme.

Wood said: “I know the Warrington fight doesn’t look like that from the outside, but the actual sequence when I finished it was something we’d drilled and practised. We knew that he would do certain things. I said before the fight that he’d be working extremely hard to win those rounds, and I’d make him pay for it.”

Wood made his remarks during a sit-down interview on the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.