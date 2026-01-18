Eddie Hearn praises ‘inspiring’ Anthony Joshua after return to gym following fatal car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has hailed Anthony Joshua as “inspiring” as the boxer bids to recover from the devastating Nigeria car crash which left two of his closest friends dead.

“AJ”, the former world heavyweight champion, was left with minor injuries, but was seen in agony exiting the vehicle from the accident near Lagos on 29 December.

The boxing world united to pay tribute to Joshua’s former teammates Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, with the boxer also sharing a touching post on social media.

Joshua has since revisited his craft by returning to the gym, posting a video on Snapchat which showed him working out, hitting pads, exercising and riding a stationary bike.

Hearn has now joined Joshua in the gym for a catch-up, sharing a picture of the pair on exercise bikes.

“Great to catch-up with Anthony Joshua today,” Hearn wrote on Instagram. “His resilience and strength is inspiring.

“The loss is heavy and he will take his time to get back on track but said he is truly grateful for all the support and the love shown for Latz and Sina.”

This comes after Hearn urged caution over a resumption of the 36-year-old’s boxing career, telling Sky Sports that he will return to boxing when he has had time to heal.

He said: “He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout in December (JC Ruiz/PA)

“It is certainly not a conversation I’ll be having with him any time soon. The only conversation is ‘are you OK?’ and sometimes we find people will give that facade of being OK, but what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.

“When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect and we’ll give him his time to make that decision and heal.”

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami 10 days before the crash.

Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.