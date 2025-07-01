Boebert questions if US moon landing was real as bizarre ‘tin-foil hat’ interview goes off the rails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert questioned whether the U.S. moon landing was real, noting “facts change” while discussing the wild conspiracy theory that the event was staged with Alex Stein of Prime Time with Stein on the Blaze media network.

In a segment seemingly just to discuss conspiracy theories, Stein kicked it off, telling Boebert, “I think nuclear weapons are a lie!” To which she replied, “Where’s my tin foil?”

While discussing the moon landing, the Colorado representative remarked, “I wasn’t alive either when we went to the moon–” before Stein cut her off to say, “And that was fake too. Thank you! No, time out, Congresswoman. Now we really can talk. Now, we’re vibing. First of all,” Mediaite first reported.

Boebert then jokingly responded, “Oh, God, here we go. Denver Post, ready for this headline?”

“Real quick, 1969 through 1972, the Apollo Moon missions, they were able to go through the Van Allen radiation belt. But let me just tell you, right now we have the International Space Station that is roughly 200–” Stein said.

open image in gallery Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared on Prime Time with Alex Stein to discuss whether or not the moon landing was real. ( Prime Time with Alex Stein )

“It’s not beyond the Van Allen radiation belt, it’s within it–” Boebert began to say as Stein clarified, “The moon is past the Van Allen radiation belt.”

“No, no, no–the International Space Station,” Boebert responded, before Stein attempted to figure out how much further the moon is from the International Space Station.

“This isn’t a financial seminar. My point is, we were able to go to the moon 1,000 times farther in 1969, but the current technology that we have, we cannot go past low-Earth orbit. Even Barack Obama said that, and that is the International Space Station. And half the time, we can’t even go to the damn International Space Station because Joe Biden doesn’t want to do auto-pay and give him, you know, an evacuation right out of there. So I think the moon landing’s provably false,” Stein said, before adding, “Am I smoking too much Delta-9, Congresswoman?”

Boebert didn’t shoot down Stein’s wild conclusion, instead responding, “You know, Alex, that’s an interesting concept, and maybe we can have a classified briefing at some point,” she said, to which Stein agreed, “I would love that.”

“Certainly, I love to explore all the different things. You know, Tucker Carlson once thought that Building 7 just collapsed,” Boebert said, referring to the debunked conspiracy theory that the fall of one of the buildings in the World Trade Center complex on September 11 was carried out by the U.S. government.

“Now he says emphatically that he was a part of the propaganda that led to the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. So, you know, I mean, things change, facts change,” Boebert added.

open image in gallery Boebert said that conspiracy theories are why she loves Jesus and the Bible, because “that is truth and that is everlasting and that’s something that will never change.” ( Prime Time with Alex Stein )

The Colorado Republican noted that this was why she loves Jesus and the Bible, noting “that is truth and that is everlasting and that’s something that will never change.”

“God is not a liar, but you know, there is a father of lies, and the Bible talks all about him. And unfortunately, we’ve seen time and time again where politicians are in office and deceive the American public,” she said.

Boebert then questioned: “And so I don’t know, have we been beyond the Van Allen radiation belt? Maybe?”

“If so, I would like to know why it’s taken so long to get back through it again. But, you know, here we are, and we’ll see what Artemis and the Orion spacecraft have to do when they try to take a crewed spaceship back out there in just a year or two.”