Questions raised over Lauren Boebert’s financial disclosure filing - which includes no financial disclosures

Lauren Boebert has raised eyebrows after filing an annual financial disclosure that disclosed…nothing.

The firebrand Republican congresswoman’s filing contained no assets, no income from her book, no bank accounts, and no mortgage on a home.

Boebert’s disclosure, or lack of, caused surprise among reporters, including Colorado Public Radio reporter Caitlyn Kim, who wrote: “This is a first for me.”

However, others pointed out that Boebert was recently divorced from her husband, Jayson Boebert, and that her other previous assets were listed under his name.

In past filings, the Colorado rep’s only listed asset was income from her book, My American Life, along with a joint bank account. Boebert has recently sparked dating rumors with singer and fellow MAGA acolyte Kid Rock.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) looks on during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on sanctuary cities' policies at the U.S. Capitol on March 05, 2025 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Under federal ethics rules, members of Congress must disclose assets worth more than $1,000 and any income over $200 from outside sources.

Boebert’s latest filing does not even list book royalties, which suggests that either the income has stopped or was too low to report.

Members of Congress earn a salary of $174,000 which must be disclosed, yet the absence of any other income streams or assets raise the question of how she is supporting herself financially.

"Blows my mind how poorly some members of Congress manage their own finances. Divorce notwithstanding, it’s wild to me that a 38 year old woman who makes $174,000/yr has a net worth of $0," wrote investigative reporter Andrew Kerr.

Bryan Metzger, senior politics reporter at Business Insider, added: “With the caveat that she makes $174,000 per year and doesn’t have to disclose the value of any personal residence, Boebert is likely one of the poorest members of Congress.”

The Independent has reached out to Boebert’s office for comment on the filing.