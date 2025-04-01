Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Boebert drew ridicule online with her latest public faux pas, after confusing acclaimed filmmaker Oliver Stone with MAGA ally Roger Stone.

The firebrand Colorado congresswoman made the slip while speaking at a congressional hearing on Tuesday to discuss the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy, and quickly walked back her remarks after being corrected by another witness.

“Mr. Stone you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of president Kennedy. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge... being involved in the assassination of president Kennedy,” she said, referring to the recent cache of files on the assassination that were released following an executive order by Donald Trump.

A somewhat confused Stone responded: “No I didn’t. If you look clearly at the film. It accuses president Johnson of being complicit in the cover up of the case but not in the assassination itself.”

Journalist Jefferson Morley later told Boebert: “I think you’re confusing Mr Oliver Stone with Mr Roger Stone. It’s Roger Stone that implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president, not my friend Oliver Stone.”

open image in gallery Lauren Boebert drew ridicule online with her latest public faux pas, after confusing acclaimed filmmaker Oliver Stone with MAGA ally Roger Stone. The congresswoman was quickly corrected by another witness at the congressional hearing ( Getty Images )

“I may have misinterpreted that. I apologize,” Boebert replied sheepishly.

Roger Stone, a political operative who served as a senior campaign aide to Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, is the author of the The New York Times bestseller The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.

Oliver Stone is an acclaimed director who has made movies across many genres, from political thrillers to musical biopics to crime dramas, including the 1991 conspiracy-minded film JFK.

The thriller was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, and won two. It grossed more than $200 million but was also dogged by questions about its factuality.

Social media were quick to jump on Boebert’s mistake. “Such a disaster. This admin is like a highschool party of idiots,” wrote one user.

open image in gallery Oliver Stone is an acclaimed director who has directed movies on subjects ranging from the Vietnam War, and American politics to musical biopics and crime dramas – including the Oscar-winning 1991 film JFK ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Roger Stone, a political operative who served as a senior campaign aide to Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, is the author of the The New York Times bestseller The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ ( Getty Images for Latino Wall S )

“This woman is almost too much of a moron for it to be true. She has to be a performance artist,” added another.

The first hearing of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets comes five decades after the Warren Commission investigation concluded that Oswald, a 24-year-old former Marine, acted alone in fatally shooting Kennedy as his motorcade finished a parade route in downtown Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Interest has ramped up again after Trump ordered all files related to the assassination to be released, however, experts have concluded that the files show nothing to undercut or disprove the previous conclusion.

Many documents were previously released but contained newly removed redactions, including Social Security numbers, angering people whose personal information was disclosed.