Two skiers killed in avalanche in northern Italy

Two skiers have died and another was injured after an off-trail avalanche struck the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif on Sunday. Their identities have not been released.

The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. in the Couloir Vesses, a popular freeride route in Courmayeur, located in the upper Val Veny, near the border with France and Switzerland. At least three skiers were caught in the Sunday morning avalanche. One of the victims was initially transported to the hospital in a serious condition but later succumbed to their injuries.

Italy's Alpine Rescue coordinated the search and recovery operation, deploying 15 rescuers, three canine units and two helicopters to the scene.

open image in gallery A record 13 backcountry skiers, climbers and hikers died in the Italian mountains over a week ending February 8. ( Italian Alpine Rescue via AP) )

Courmayeur, a town with about 2,900 inhabitants, is some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Milan, one of the venues hosting the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Another person was partially buried by an avalanche in Trentino, but was rescued by his companions, authorities reported Sunday.

A record 13 backcountry skiers, climbers and hikers died in the Italian mountains over a week ending February 8, Alpine Rescue said last Monday, including 10 in avalanches triggered by an exceptionally unstable snowpack.

Fresh snowfall during recent storms and wind-swept snowcaps on weak internal layers have created especially risky conditions along the entire Alpine crescent bordering France, Switzerland and Austria, Alpine Rescue said.

‘’Under such conditions, the passage of a single skier, or natural overloading from the weight of snow, can be sufficient to trigger an avalanche,’’ said Federico Catania, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps spokesman.

The avalanche deaths occurred on ungroomed slopes, away from well-maintained and monitored Olympic sites in Lombardy on the Swiss border and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Veneto, as well as cross-country skiing in Val di Fiemme in the autonomous province of Trentino.

“There is no danger for people skiing within managed ski resorts, and in particular no risks to the Olympic sites,’’ Catania said. “All of these areas are constantly monitored and are generally safe regardless of Olympic events.’’