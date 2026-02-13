Two Brits among three killed in avalanche at French Alps ski resort
The Brits were reportedly part of a group of five people accompanied by an instructor
Two British men are among three people who were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps Friday.
The avalanche struck at around 11:30am (10.30am GMT) in the Val d’Isère ski resort in southeastern France.
A spokesperson from the slope management department at the resort confirmed that the third victim is a French national who was skiing alone.
The Brits were reportedly part of a group of five people accompanied by an instructor who were off-piste skiing, according to the BBC.
The cause of the avalanche wasn’t immediately known.
A red avalanche warning was issued Thursday across the Savoie region by Meteo-France, which is the national weather service.
The Val d’Isère ski resort’s website said off-piste skiing is “strongly discouraged” due to a “very high avalanche risk”.
An FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are aware of an accident in which two British men have died in France.
“We are in contact with the local authorities and stand ready to offer consular assistance”.
