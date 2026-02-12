Record 13 deaths in Italian Alps as Winter Olympics take place nearby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record 13 skiers, climbers, and hikers have died in the Italian mountains over the past week, rescuers have confirmed.

Ten of those fatalities were attributed to avalanches, triggered by an exceptionally unstable snowpack, even as Winter Olympic competitions began in the area.

Italy’s alpine rescuers said that fresh snowfall from recent storms, combined with wind-swept snowcaps resting on weak internal layers, has created particularly hazardous conditions across the entire Alpine crescent, which borders France, Switzerland, and Austria.

“Under such conditions, the passage of a single skier, or natural overloading from the weight of snow, can be sufficient to trigger an avalanche,” Federico Catania, spokesman for Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps, warned.

The avalanche-related deaths occurred on ungroomed slopes, distinct from the well-maintained and monitored Olympic sites in Lombardy near the Swiss border, Cortina d’Ampezzo in Veneto, and the cross-country skiing venues in Val di Fiemme, within the autonomous province of Trentino.

“There is no danger for people skiing within managed ski reports, and in particular no risks to the Olympic sites,’’ Mr Catania said.

“All of these areas are constantly monitored and are generally safe regardless of Olympic events.’’

An Alpine Rescue Corps helicopter ( AP )

With a spate of recent snowstorms creating periods of inclement weather, excursionists have been rushing to the mountains during brief windows of good weather, “and as a result the number of accidents, and therefore fatalities, has increased proportionally”, Mr Catania said.

Rescuers advise backcountry excursionists to heed avalanche bulletins and to delay outings until the snowpack has consolidated.

Over the weekend alone, two skiers died in avalanches in Lombardy, three in Trentino and one in neighboring South Tyrol. They included two who died in separate avalanches in the area of the Marmolada glacier.

The deaths also included two hikers on Monte Grappa Veneto and in the Marche region along the Appenine range, and an ice climber in Valle d'Aosta.

The same Alpine Rescue Corps also carried out the helicopter rescue of US downhill skier Lindsey Vonn, after she crashed during competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday.