Four skiers skiers killed in avalanches in the French Alps in three days

Two skiers were killed in avalanches in the French Alps on Monday, bringing the total to four in three days.

A 38-year-old man was killed in Saint-Agnes, near Grenoble, shortly before 4pm while skiing off piste in the Belledonne mountain range, police said. He was with another skier who was unharmed.

Another man in his early 30s was also killed by a “very large avalanche” while skiing off piste near Montgenevre, on the Italian border, public prosecutor Marion Lozac'hmeur said.

He was also accompanied by a fellow skier, who was unharmed.

open image in gallery A man in his 30s was killed while skiing off piste near Montgenevre, local authorities said (file)

Ms Lozac'hmeur reported previously that two skiers were killed on Saturday after an avalanche was triggered near the village of Saint-Veran, southeastern France.

The two victims, aged in their 30s, were part of a group of four when they were struck by a large avalanche down the north side of the Tete de Longet mountain peak. The other two skiers were unharmed.

An autopsy will look to establish the cause of death.

Heavy snowfall in the Alps in recent days has caused several avalanches. December through February is peak season in the northern hemisphere.

The Alpine rescue service said that three people were killed on Saturday skiing in the mountains of Trentino Alto Adige and Lombardy, regions home to some of the venues of the Milano Corina Winter Games.

open image in gallery The Alps are at heightened risk of avalanche, according to the European Avalanche Warning Services' forecast ( European Avalanche Warning Services )

Two avalanches hit the Marmolada area in the Dolomites, not far from Cortina d'Ampezzo where the women's Alpine skiing competitions are taking place.

Last month, a British man was killed in an avalanche in the French Alps. The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing with a group off-piste at La Plagne, a statement from the resort said.

Rescuers were alerted to reports of an avalanche shortly before 2pm local time on 12 January and immediately dispatched to the area.

The man, who was not identified, was found under 8ft of snow after a 50-minute search.

At least 66 people have died in avalanches this European ski season, according to the European Avalanche Warning Services.

The organisation, which forecasts risk, says that snow avalanches claim an average of 100 lives in Europe every year.