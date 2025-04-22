Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Cardinals meet at Vatican to discuss Pope Francis funeral plans

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 22 April 2025 02:29 EDT
Comments
Close

Watch live as Cardinals meet at the Vatican in Rome on Tuesday (22 April) to discuss the funeral plans for Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, 88, died following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican has said.

In his final testament, the pontiff expressed his wish to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, and not at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican like many previous pontiffs.

The will specified that Francis wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

All cardinals currently in Rome have been invited to gather in the Vatican at 9am local time on Tuesday, where they were expected to make funeral plans.

The gathering of cardinals will also review the day-to-day running of the Church in the period before a new pope is elected.

Pope Francis’ death set in motion ancient rituals, as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope's "Fisherman's Ring" and lead seal so they cannot be used by anyone else.

"We want to thank the Lord for the gifts he has given to the whole Church with the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope," said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who led prayers in St Peter's Square on Monday evening.

A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, meaning it should not start before 6 May.

Some 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the highly secretive ballot which can stretch over days.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in