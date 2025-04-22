Watch live: Cardinals meet at Vatican to discuss Pope Francis funeral plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Cardinals meet at the Vatican in Rome on Tuesday (22 April) to discuss the funeral plans for Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, 88, died following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican has said.

In his final testament, the pontiff expressed his wish to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, and not at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican like many previous pontiffs.

The will specified that Francis wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

All cardinals currently in Rome have been invited to gather in the Vatican at 9am local time on Tuesday, where they were expected to make funeral plans.

The gathering of cardinals will also review the day-to-day running of the Church in the period before a new pope is elected.

Pope Francis’ death set in motion ancient rituals, as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope's "Fisherman's Ring" and lead seal so they cannot be used by anyone else.

"We want to thank the Lord for the gifts he has given to the whole Church with the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope," said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who led prayers in St Peter's Square on Monday evening.

A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, meaning it should not start before 6 May.

Some 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the highly secretive ballot which can stretch over days.