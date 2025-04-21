Pope Francis’s will in full: Pontiff’s final wishes and place of burial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pope has decreed in his will that he be buried in a simple underground tomb in St Mary Major Basilica.

Francis proclaimed that the tomb should only have “Franciscus” written on it.

According to a translation, the Pope only made requests regarding his place of burial in his will.

Published on the Holy See’s press website, and dated June 29, 2022, here is the Pope’s will in full. It reads:

“In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen.

“Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only with regard to the place of my burial.

“I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of St Mary Major.

“I wish that my last earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary where I went for prayer at the beginning and end of each Apostolic journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and thank Her for her docile and maternal care.

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel, Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani, and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica as indicated in the enclosed attachment.

“The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus.

“The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the sum of the benefactor that I have arranged, to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and of which I have provided appropriate instructions to Rolandas Makrickas (a Catholic cardinal) Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.

“May the Lord give the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that has become present in the last part of my life I have offered to the Lord for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples.”