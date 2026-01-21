How Norway could be the next target in the Arctic power struggle

Just a few days before Danish officials held high-profile talks with a White House delegation about Greenland last week, the leader of a European country and Nato member state was offering some novel advice to the Americans, had they been listening.

The autonomous territory of Denmark, which Donald Trump was demanding be handed over to US control, was “useless”, said Croatian president Zoran Milanovic. In remarks that garnered vanishingly little media attention beyond his home country, Milanovic suggested the US should instead turn its attention to Svalbard in Norway.

“I just don’t know if the American administration has seen it on the map yet… It belongs in principle to Norway,” he said. “Here, I gave them a topic to think about,” he added, before concluding: “This is proof that international law does not exist even as a fiction.”

Svalbard is home to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, often called the “Doomsday Vault”, which stores backup copies of seeds from around the world to protect global food supplies against war, climate change, and natural disasters. But more interestingly to the US – and even Russia – Svalbard is in the strategically sensitive Arctic corridor between Europe and the North Pole. It is close to Russian naval routes and undersea communication cables, making it as significant as Greenland in the context of Nato–Russia relations and Arctic security.

On 9 February 1920, a treaty was signed granting Norway full and absolute sovereignty over the Svalbard archipelago – one of the world’s northernmost inhabited areas. The end of the First World War provided the necessary impetus for an agreement over the international legal status of the 23,956 square-mile collection of Arctic islands.

A treaty for the strategically important territory was considered crucial in ensuring a lasting peace in Europe and it has since existed as a unique example of enduring international cooperation, a reality that has persisted throughout even the tensest periods of the Cold War.

Almost 106 years since the treaty came into force, however, the dramatically shifting geopolitical situation in the continent could thrust the territory and its population of around 2,900 into the global spotlight again.

As a member of Nato, Norway has provided extensive support for Ukraine since its 2022 full-scale invasion by Russia – with which Norway shares a 123-mile border. Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January last year then preceded a marked shift in what had been a largely unshakeable commitment to Nato by the US.

In Norway’s own general election four months ago, the governing Labour Party benefited from a dramatic turnaround in its fortunes after former Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise return to the cabinet as finance minister. The party recovered from polling figures that had sunk to around 18 per cent, surging to a victory with around 28 per cent of the vote.

In a sentiment widely echoed among the oil-rich nation’s increasingly anxious citizens, one acquaintance here in Stavanger – who might otherwise have cast their vote for an opposition party – told this correspondent: “Now is not the time to change things.”

open image in gallery The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is in a strategically sensitive corridor between Europe and the North Pole ( AFP/Getty )

He was right. Soon afterwards came Trump’s renewed campaign of demands that the US be allowed to take control of Greenland. This represented the first and most visible example of the growing power struggle in the Arctic as it becomes more accessible with the rapid shrinking of ice due to global warming.

The various developments mean Norway now finds itself in a relatively unusual position of international prominence, with decades of relative affluence and tranquillity upended.

This focus was undoubtedly intensified by the publication of a text message sent by Trump over the weekend to Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store, in which the US president suggested his ongoing push to take control of Greenland was linked to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize… I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump said.

In his response, Store repeated a point that has been widely and frequently made, that the prize is awarded by an independent body the government has no control over. Was there another underlying reason for such untethered aggression? Perhaps of more concern in relation to Svalbard – particularly given the capricious nature of the US leader’s approach to foreign policy – were the Croatian leader’s comments.

While Mr Trump has not spoken publicly about Svalbard and it remains unclear if the 79-year-old is even aware of its existence, in the current climate it feels like anything could be possible.

For those living in the territory, any perceived threat has historically come from the East, and Russia. The 1920 treaty allows people and companies from signatory countries the same rights as Norwegians for commercial activities such as mining and fishing, while scientists from pretty much anywhere in the world have equal access for research activities.

open image in gallery Russia has long had a presence on the Svalbard archipelago, as monuments from the Soviet era in their industrial bases reflect ( AFP/Getty )

Barentsburg is the last remaining Russian coal-mining settlement of three established under the Soviet Union. Now barely functioning, its population has shrunk from more than 1,000 to 297 now.

But Moscow’s continued interest in the colony is seen by some as evidence of the Kremlin’s determination to strengthen its ties with Svalbard. Russian lawmaker Sergey Mironov proposed last year that Svalbard be renamed the “Pomor Islands”, invoking historical ties to justify a possible move.

The Russian foreign ministry also said it had expressed its concern over what it described as Norway’s growing militarisation of the archipelago. Norwegian officials privately stress that while the terms of the 1920 treaty state military activity is restricted, as a sovereign territory of Norway – and therefore part of Nato – Svalbard is not demilitarised.

Mironov’s comments followed those from a Russian official, who worryingly seemed to suggest Moscow had the same duty to protect Russian speakers in Svalbard as it does in Ukraine – a claim that was among the pretexts for Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country.

Arne O Holm is editor of High North News, a bilingual Norwegian-English newspaper covering the eight Arctic states. He told The Independent fear had become an omnipresent and constant feature of life for Svalbard’s inhabitants.

“The people in Svalbard are living under stress,” he said. He pointed to the fact that there had been disputes around the details of the 1920 treaty in the past – including with the Soviets during the Cold War – but that Trump’s actions meant the situation now was “completely different”.

“Trump has effectively opened up the possibility for Putin to expand his territories by saying he wants to take Greenland,” Holm said. “If Trump is saying this, then what is stopping Russia from doing the same with other places?”

He said it should be noted that neither Russia nor the US had spoken publicly about Svalbard, and that “all the speculation comes from other places”. “Russia is saying the same things that it has said for the last 50 years,” he added.

But during a recent lecture to around 160 people in the territory’s largest settlement, Longyearbyen, he said he asked those present how many were scared by the existing state of affairs and the threat they posed to Svalbard. “Most put their hands up to say they were not afraid. They are tough people,” he said. “I also asked how many of them had discussed the situation in the last 24 hours. Everyone raised their hands.

“People used to discuss on their lunch break maybe ‘where shall we go out on the snowmobile later, where are we going to party?’ Now it is ‘what is going happen?’”

Russia has heavily invested in icebreaker technology for the Arctic as part of its long-term strategy to control and develop the region. To ensure its dominance in the region, Russia now operates one of the world’s largest icebreaker fleets, including multiple nuclear-powered vessels like Arktika, Sibir, Ural and Yakutia – some of the most powerful icebreakers ever built.

open image in gallery Allies on us: Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store is paid a visit by Sir Keir Starmer in December to discuss climate, energy and defence cooperation ( Getty )

Asked about the likelihood of Russia attempting to seize Svalbard, Holm said there were two ways to look at the discussion. “Both Greenland and Svalbard have strategic importance, but, unlike Greenland, there is not a big military presence in Svalbard,” he said.

“Of course it’s possible and it would be pretty easy for Russia to take it, but the question is, why would they want to? So it would seem unlikely, but then, when we look at the invasion of Ukraine… Things change, and the so-called experts have not always been so clever in the last few years.”

He said he believed Russia was more likely to continue the form of hybrid warfare in Svalbard that it has been conducting across western Europe, where several countries have reported airspace violations by Russian aircraft and a number of airports have been disrupted by drone flights widely linked to Moscow.

“We have already seen a lot of that here,” Holm said. “They are placing a lot of stress on officials with constant requests.”

The Norwegian government has repeatedly acknowledged the shifting geopolitical circumstances facing the country in general, and is on record as saying: “Norway now finds itself in the most serious security situation since 1945.”

In 2015, Occupied (original title ‘Okkupert’) a Norwegian political thriller series created by Jo Nesbø, was aired, and its central premise was built around a near-future geopolitical crisis in the Arctic and Europe. While it was controversial at the time, today it feels strangely prescient in the atmosphere of the current tensions in the Arctic.

However, Norwegian officials are at pains to emphasise the view that any parallels drawn between Greenland and Svalbard are misguided, and seek to play down the potential for an increase in tensions surrounding the archipelago.

“We have a century of experience in dealing with first the Soviets then the Russians in Svalbard,” Norway’s state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eivind Vad Petersson, told The Independent.

“Discussions around the territory have come up on many occasions during this time, so the fact that some people are talking about it now is not new.”

open image in gallery Norwegian drama ‘Occupied’ (2015) depicted a geopolitical crisis in the Arctic ( Netflix )

The Norwegian government is, however, also keen to stress the country’s sovereignty over the islands. “Svalbard is Norwegian sovereign territory,” Mr Petersson said. “This is not in dispute. It is as much part of Norway as [major cities] Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim.”

Such a definitive message is reflected in a number of measures implemented by the Norwegian government in recent years.

Foreigners in Svalbard are no longer allowed to vote, land sales to people overseas are now banned, and Chinese students have been barred from the University Centre in Svalbard – with Norwegian intelligence agencies saying they could be a security risk.

Given the major world powers that Svalbard – and Norway as a whole – finds itself at the relative mercy of, which poses the biggest threat – the US or Russia?

“I have been asked this recently, and just the fact that you have to ask that question says a lot,” Holm said. “Who do you fear most, your Nato ally or Russia? That is not an easy reality for people here to live with.”