Liveupdated

US-Iran live: Critical talks begin in Oman after Trump threatens military action

The US president has repeatedly threatened to bomb Tehran if it does not scale back its nuclear programme

Iran's supreme leader 'should be very worried' says Trump amidst concerns of restarting nuclear plant

Critical talks between the US and Iran over a new nuclear agreement have begun in Oman, following repeated threats from Donald Trump of military intervention.

Senior officials from Washington and Tehran are expected to meet for discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme in the coming hours amid a significant buildup of US military forces in the Middle East.

In June, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, which Trump claimed was necessary for “peace in the middle east”. In recent weeks, the president has threatened to strike Iran again if it does not scale back its nuclear programme.

Earlier this week, US forces shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea - but both sides have appeared to step back from further escalation and sought diplomacy.

The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team will be led by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It will be the first meeting between both sides since the war between Iran and Israel last June.

The latest: Talks begin in Oman

Iran had been pushing for days to get the US to sit down for talks in Oman until foreign minister Abbas Araghchi finally confirmed talks would go ahead on Wednesday.

He said that discussions were expected to kick off around 10am. It is currently just before midday in Oman.

Iran has said it wants Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issues in Muscat.

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored," he said on X on Friday ahead of the talks.

James Reynolds6 February 2026 07:49

US and Iran to begin critical talks

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

Talks will begin today between the US and Iran over the country’s nuclear programme - the first since a war between Israel and Tehran last year.

Iran has said it wants Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issues in Muscat.

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored," Araqchi said on X on Friday ahead of the talks.

Daniel Keane6 February 2026 07:37

