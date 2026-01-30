Trump-Iran latest: US president says ‘very big, powerful ships sailing to Iran’ as he signals talks
Iran condemns EU decision to list Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organisation
US president Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Iran, even as his administration dispatched another warship to the Middle East.
Trump did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the dialogue, but said, “I am planning on it, yeah,” when asked about possible discussions with Tehran.
He told reporters: "We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them."His statement comes as Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the military would be ready to carry out whatever the president decided.
The American military has moved the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers into the Mideast.
Iran’s foreign ministry has condemned the European Union’s decision to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation on Thursday, denouncing the move as “illegal and unjustified”.
It said that designating a country’s official military institution as a “terrorist” organisation was a dangerous move.
The EU on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting six entities and 15 individuals involved in the country’s bloody crackdown, which included Iran's interior minister, Eskandar Momeni and prosecutor general Mohammad Movahedi.
Oil slips, but set for biggest monthly gain in years
Oil prices slipped more than 1 per cent this morning from multi-month highs, though they are set for their most substantial gains in years, as the risk premium surged due to a potential US attack on Iran that could disrupt supplies.
Brent crude futures fell 91 cents to $69.80 a barrel after rising 3.4 per cent to close at its highest point since 31 July yesterday.
The March contract expires later today. The more active April contract slid $1.07 to $68.52.
US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.06 to $64.36 a barrel after gaining 3.4 per cent to settle at its highest level since 26 September in the previous session.
What could happen if Trump strikes Iran?
Donald Trump has renewed his threat of military action against Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to make a ‘deal’ or face the consequences with a “massive armada” already en route to the region.
The US president said on Wednesday that time was running out for Tehran to avoid a repeat of last summer’s strikes against the country’s nuclear facilities, warning this time would be “far worse”.
The U.S. has been seeking a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme even after claiming to have totally destroyed it in a bombing campaign last June. However, officials fear the programme was not destroyed and that the regime has been reconstituted.
Iranian minister to hold talks in Turkey today
Iran foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, will travel to Ankara today for talks to prevent a US attack, according to reports.
Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has floated the idea of a video call between Donald Trump and Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
The two countries have not held formal direct talks for a decade.
Araghchi’s visit comes amid a flurry of urgent diplomacy and escalating threats from both sides over Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions - an allegation Tehran has denied.
US officials say Trump is reviewing his options but has not decided whether to strike Iran. US-Iranian tensions have soared in recent weeks after a bloody crackdown on protests across Iran by its clerical authorities.
Death toll in Iran at 6,470 - report
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that the violence in Iran has killed at least 6,479 people in recent weeks, with many more feared dead.
Its count included at least 6,092 protesters, 214 government-affiliated forces, 118 children and 55 civilians who were not demonstrating. More than 47,200 have been arrested, it added.
The group verifies each death and arrest with a network of activists on the ground, and it has been accurate in multiple rounds of previous unrest in Iran.
As of 21 January, Iran's government put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces and labeling the rest "terrorists".
In the past, Iran's theocracy has undercounted or not reported fatalities from unrest.
That death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the 1979 revolution.
Tories urge UK government to ban Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
The Tories have called on ministers to take action against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following a government commitment to introduce laws allowing for state-backed groups to be banned.
Foreign Secretary and former home secretary Yvette Cooper announced last May that powers would be created to proscribe such organisations if they are deemed to pose a threat to Britain after recommendations by terror watchdog Jonathan Hall KC.
Yesterday, the European Union added the IRGC to its list of designated organisations in response to Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters in recent weeks.
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the brutality of the Iranian regime was an "affront to humanity" as she renewed calls for a UK ban following the move.
The Tory frontbencher said: "The Labour government's silence on the IRGC is appalling. We have said that we would work with them to bring forward the legal and legislative mechanisms for the UK to take action."
Britain must stand up for the Iranian people and confront this vile regime with strength and resolve."
Iran says EU deeming Revolutionary Guard terror organisation a 'symbolic act
'Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the designation as a "PR stunt" and said Europe would be affected if energy prices surge as a result of the sanctions.
"Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. None of them are European," he wrote on X.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said foreign ministers in the 27-nation bloc unanimously agreed on the designation, which she said will put the regime "on the same footing" with al-Qaida, Hamas and the Islamic State group.
Iran issued a warning to ships at sea yesterday that it planned to run a drill next week that would include live firing in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting traffic through a waterway that sees 20% of all the world's oil pass through it.
Watch: Rubio Says Iranian Regime 'Weaker Than Ever' And Predicts Future Protests
Trump says he plans to talk to Iran
US president Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Iran, even as the US dispatched another warship to the Middle East and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the military would be ready to carry out whatever the president decided.
Speaking to reporters, Trump did not elaborate on the nature or timing of any dialogue or say who from Washington would lead the negotiations.
"I am planning on it, yeah," Trump said when asked about possible discussions with Tehran.
"We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them."
US officials say Trump is reviewing his options but has not decided whether to strike Iran. US-Iranian tensions have soared in recent weeks after a bloody crackdown on protests across Iran by its clerical authorities.
Iranian senior officials and family no longer welcome in US
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has decided to “revoke the privilege of Iranian senior officials and their family members to be in the United States”, the department of state has announced.
“Those who profit from the Iranian regime's brutal oppression are not welcome to benefit from our immigration system,” it said.
It follows an announcement from the department of homeland security on Monday that it had deported three Iranians who it said were all former IRGC members.
