Israel will have to become a self-sufficient economy if trade is disrupted due to international outrage over the war in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem on Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister said Israel was “in a sort of isolation” amid growing alarm over its military campaign in the Strip and the dire humanitarian conditions faced by Palestinians.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a suspension of free trade and bilateral support for Israel over the war in Gaza and the restriction of humanitarian aid, which she said had created a “man made famine”.

Norway has also signalled it will follow the EU if it decides to freeze its trade agreement with Israel.

open image in gallery Palestinians inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City ( REUTERS )

“We will increasingly need to adapt to an economy with autarkic characteristics [without foreign trade], the word I most hate,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“I am a supporter of the free market, but we may find ourselves in a situation where our arms industries are blocked.

“We will need to develop arms industries here – not only research and development, but also the ability to produce what we need.”

He added that Israel would have to become “Athens and super-Sparta”, in an apparent reference to the isolationist policies pursued by the ancient Greek city state.

“We have no choice. At least in the coming years, we will have to deal with these attempts at isolation. What worked until now will not work from now on,” he said.

open image in gallery Vehicles move along the coastal road used by displaced people evacuating southbound from Gaza City ( AFP via Getty Images )

His comments come as the IDF announced the beginning of its long-awaited ground operation in Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring: “Gaza is burning”.

An Israeli military official said its troops had begun “dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City” as the area was pounded by Israeli bombs overnight, destroying dozens of homes.

Netanyahu has pledged to continue the war despite fierce opposition from senior IDF officials, the public and the families of hostages that are still being held by Hamas following the 7 October attack.

Meanwhile, a United Nations report concluded on Tuesday that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and that top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, had incited these acts. Israel said the accusations were “scandalous” and “fake”.

More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed during the war in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Humanitarian organisations have said that most of the population is suffering from famine due to restrictions on the movement of aid into the country.